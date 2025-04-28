United Launch Alliance Successfully Launches Amazon's First Operational Satellites

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This launch is an incredible milestone in Amazon's ambitious initiative to provide fast, reliable broadband service to unserved and underserved communities around the world," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. "We have worked diligently with the Project Kuiper team to place this important mission on orbit and are grateful for the opportunity to continue building upon this dynamic partnership."

In addition to the successful launch of two Kuipersat prototypes in 2023 and another seven launches aboard Atlas V, Project Kuiper will leverage the next-generation Vulcan rocket for 38 high-cadence, rapid-fire launches, positioning ULA to deliver more than half of the constellation's more than 3,200 satellites through the world's largest commercial launch agreement.

"This launch marks the first step towards the future of our partnership and increased launch cadence. We have been steadily modifying our launch facilities in Cape Canaveral to support the capacity for future Project Kuiper missions in a manner that will ultimately benefit both our commercial and government customers as we endeavor to save lives, explore the universe and connect the world," said Tory Bruno, ULA president and CEO. "The addition of a second launch processing capability allows for dual, simultaneous launch processing between both integration facilities seamlessly."

For two decades, ULA has served as the custodian of America's national security space mission. Our rockets fly to the most challenging and exotic orbits the nation requires, while delivering the most accurate payload insertions in the world. ULA continues to carry this unique capability forward with the new Vulcan rocket, the latest and most advanced vehicle of this type. Utilizing an innovative, modular architectural approach, Vulcan has expanded into the commercial LEO marketplace, providing efficient access to all orbits into the foreseeable future. With even more innovative technology on our horizon, the sky is definitely not the limit.

