Donald Trump Taunts Taylor Swift As He Celebrates Eagle's Win At Super Bowl Netizens Say, 'This Is Why We Love Him'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump celebrated the 2025 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at the White House on Monday, and“saluted” the NFL champions as“incredible”.

However, Trump could not resist mocking pop superstar Taylor Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, at the celebration.

Trump became the first sitting US president to attend the Super Bowl game when he, Swift, and 65,720 others watched the Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.

| Donald Trump mocks Taylor Swift after boos at Super Bowl: 'MAGA is Unforgiving' Trump mocks Swift

At the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift , who had endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, faced boos from some fans at one point during the game.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” Trump had written on his Truth Social platform.

Trump made a nod to the moment at Monday's ceremony.

“I watched in person, I was there along with Taylor Swift,” Trump said.“How did that work out?”

| Taylor Swift's stern 3-word response to Eagles fans' boos at Super Bowl 2025 Salute to 'incredible champions'

“It's an honour to be with this incredible group of champions,” Trump told the team and assembled guests.“The Eagles have turned out to be an incredible team, an incredible group with a fantastic coach and coaches.”

“Having you at the White House is very, very special, and important, and we appreciate you being here,” he added.

In stark contrast to the acrimony of 2018, when Trump's first administration rescinded a White House invitation to the Eagles after several players vowed not to attend, Monday's ceremony was marked by smiles and laughter.

While Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts , the Most Valuable Player from Philadelphia's Super Bowl triumph over Kansas City, was notably absent, several star players, including running back Saquon Barkley, were in attendance.

| Inappropriate lyrics: Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show sparks 100s of complaints Here's how the netizens reacted:

Netizens, especially the MAGA fans, loved the“hilarious” jibe Donald Trump took at Taylor Swift and deemed him a“master troll”.

A social media user said Trump was the“Funniest President ever,” to which another added,“This is why we love the man.”

“It was so great. The guys couldn't help but laugh,” added another user.

“Well, for Trump!” a user said, replying to the president's rhetorical question for Swift.

Hailing Trump as“the ultimate troller”, a user said,“The President is a master troll-among the best- and ideas get funnier with Elon. There is a humorous side those close to him get to see. On going to the White House, he offered a few Eagles players flights with him. Little things go a long way. Swift became a phase.”

“Ummmm, someone take the Sharpie away from Trump. He is rewriting history again,” another user said.

(With agency inputs)