Disease Elimination Takes Center Stage At Vaccination Week In The Americas Launch

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) PANAMA, CITY, Panama, (PAHO) – The 23rd edition of Vaccination Week in the Americas commenced today in Panama City, underscoring the pivotal role of immunization in achieving and sustaining the elimination of communicable diseases across the region.

“Since 2003, Vaccination Week in the Americas has been a cornerstone of our region's public health efforts, driving the vaccination of more than 1.2 billion people in 40 countries and territories,” remarked Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, Director of the Pan American Health Organization, during his opening address. However, he emphasized,“our region's leadership in vaccination goes beyond this week.”

The Americas boasts a remarkable legacy in immunization, having successfully eliminated smallpox in 1974 (later eradicated), followed by poliomyelitis, rubella, congenital rubella syndrome, and neonatal tetanus.

In 2023, PAHO reignited its Disease Elimination Initiative, a bold commitment to eliminate over 30 diseases and related conditions from the Americas by the year 2030, 11 of which are vaccine-preventable.

In his address, the PAHO director highlighted the Americas' ambitious goal to eliminate cervical cancer, a disease that tragically claims the lives of more than 40,000 women in the region annually.

The HPV vaccine is a highly effective vaccine that will enable us to eliminate cervical cancer and other types of cancer.,” he stated.“During this Vaccination Week in the Americas, countries will administer more than 17.7 million doses of HPV vaccines.”

When it comes to routine vaccination programs, Dr Barbosa also pointed out that while“the Americas is the only region in the world that has recovered and surpassed the pre-pandemic vaccination coverage levels,” there's still crucial work to be done to reach and maintain the 95 percent target. Significant vulnerabilities persist, with 1.3 million children under the age of 1 continuing to miss out on essential, life-saving immunizations.

“Gaps in vaccination coverage against measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) have led to localized outbreaks in six countries” the PAHO director cautioned.“To halt the spread of this highly contagious disease, we urgently need to strengthen our surveillance systems and rapid response capacity, while we close these immunization gaps”

“Getting vaccinated is an act of love. It is about protecting ourselves but also the people we love the most,” said the Maricel Cohen de Mulino, First Lady of Panama.“Today, Panama raises its voice for health and prevention. As a country, as a people, and as families, we reaffirm our commitment to protect one another, and to share our experiences with the entire region.”

During this year's Vaccination Week, counties will administer 2.5 million doses of measles-containing vaccines which, coupled with micro-planning to ensure every child is protected regardless of their location, will contribute to stopping the virus more effectively.

“At PAHO, we will continue to work closely with our member states to cultivate the awareness and trust in vaccines that Vaccination Week champions,” Dr Barbosa affirmed, also underscoring the critical role of the PAHO Revolving Fund, a regional pooled procurement mechanism that facilitates timely access to vital vaccines and supplies at more favorable prices.

“We must seize this opportunity to uphold our leadership in vaccination, close immunization gaps, and ultimately save more lives,” he concluded.

Vaccination Week in the Americas

Vaccination Week in the Americas stands as a vital regional initiative dedicated to promoting equity and ensuring access to immunization across all countries within the region of the Americas. This year's theme,“Your decision makes a difference. Immunization for all,” emphasizes the pressing need to prevent the spread of life-threatening diseases and safeguard the health of individuals, families, and communities alike.

Also present at the regional launch were distinguished guests including Maricel Cohen de Mulino, the First Lady of Panama; Fernando Boyd Galindo, the minister of health of Panama; Ana Rivere-Cinnamond, the PAHO/WHO Representative in Panama; as well as other high-ranking health officials from across the region.

