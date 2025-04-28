Sling Pilot Academy Opens Location At Historic Santa Monica Airport

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling Pilot Academy proudly announced the grand opening of its newest location at Santa Monica Airport, further advancing its mission to modernize and decarbonize flight training. Aviation industry leaders, sustainability advocates, and local officials gathered on Thursday to celebrate the occasion and introduce the innovative "Whisper Sling" aircraft - designed with community compatibility and environmental responsibility in mind.

Sling Pilot Academy Grand Opening at Historic Santa Monica Airport

The Santa Monica campus represents a major step forward in creating the next generation of pilots while addressing key community concerns: quieter operations, unleaded aviation fuel, and dramatically reduced carbon emissions. Each Whisper Sling flight avoids around 100 pounds of CO2 emissions per flight hour compared to traditional flight training aircraft.

Sling Pilot Academy co-CEOs welcomed guests and presented the Whisper Sling, followed by a series of keynote speeches from distinguished aviation industry figures.

Distinguished Speakers Included:



Erin Youngs , Pilot Pathways Manager, SkyWest Airlines



Scott Burgess , President, Eco-Aviation Foundation



Miles Rogers , Global Marketing, Archer Aviation



Phil Derner , Western Region Director, National Business Aviation Association (NBAA)

Ben Marcus , Founder, UP Partners

"Today's event represents not just a celebration of a new facility, but a new future for sustainable aviation training that provides a pathway for local area residents to a lucrative career in aviation as an airline pilot" said Matt Liknaitzky, Sling Pilot Academy Co-CEO. "We're excited to inspire the next generation of aviators while being deeply mindful of the communities we serve." The expansion into Santa Monica adds to Sling Pilot Academy's existing presence across Southern California, with thriving campuses at Torrance Airport, Gillespie Field in San Diego, Long Beach Airport, and now Santa Monica.

About Sling Pilot Academy:

Founded in 2011, Sling Pilot Academy is one of the fastest-growing flight schools in the nation, offering comprehensive pilot training from Private Pilot Licenses to Airline Transport Pilot certification. Using the cutting-edge Sling NGT and Whisper Sling aircraft, the Academy delivers superior safety, efficiency, and a commitment to sustainability.

For more information about programs and enrollment opportunities, visit Sling Pilot Academy .

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Sling Pilot Academy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED