TECO Group Showcases Vehicle Electrification Upgrade Solutions At ACT Expo

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The TECO Group will showcase cutting-edge products and services including electric drive axle systems for EV powertrains and high-power fast charging stations. TECO Chairman Morris Li emphasized that the company is committed to electrification solutions for vehicles, with EV powertrain systems and charging infrastructure among the group's key strategic priorities. The products making their debut at this year's ACT Expo integrate TECO's technological and manufacturing strengths from both Taiwan and the U.S., showcasing the company's capabilities in expanding into international markets.

At the end of last year, TECO acquired EVK Motor, an electric vehicle motor manufacturer. EVK's third-generation innovative hairpin motor technology features excellent thermal design, high power density, and peak efficiency of up to 97.8%. Making its first public appearance, the hairpin motor unit boasts key features such as a compact size and lightweight build-the complete unit, including the oil pump and radiator, weighs less than 55 kilograms. The motor covers a power range of 50 to 300 kW and a torque range of 150 to 550 Nm. According to TECO, this product is specifically designed for electric axle (E-Axle) solutions used in medium and large commercial vehicles, such as electric buses and electric trucks. It helps automakers overcome challenges related to vehicle capacity, space, and weight, while significantly enhancing the mobility performance of electrified vehicles. The company is targeting the multi-billion-dollar commercial vehicle market in Europe and North America.

At the event, TECO-Westinghouse and NexE are also showcasing their 30kW and 60kW DC fast charger and PowerCube (EV Charger Portable Power distribution system). Those DC Chargers feature high output power, smart charging capabilities, and renewable energy integration, significantly reducing charging time and improving energy efficiency. TECO stated that TECO-Westinghouse and NexE currently offer a full range of charging solutions from 30kW to 480kW. TECO-Westinghouse has already established a charger assembly line at its Texas factory to meet the needs of public institutions, including school bus fleets. Through its participation at ACT Expo, TECO aims to broaden its market exposure and business opportunities.

TECO Group continues to invest in EV powertrain systems with a global market layout that includes Taiwan, North America, India, Europe, and China. In Taiwan, TECO supplies 80% of the electric bus powertrain systems. The nation's first domestically produced hydrogen electric bus is also powered by TECO's 235kW SiC direct-drive system, capable of traveling 22 kilometers per kilogram of hydrogen (compared to the international average of about 20 km/kg). In India, TECO delivered prototypes to customers in Q1, with mass production of 200kW and 235kW direct-drive systems slated to begin in Q3. In North America, the company is targeting electric buses and trucks as its key customer base.

