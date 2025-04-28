Amorepacific Research Confirms Potential Of Microalgal-Derived Pdrns In Skin Regeneration And Wound Healing

The pioneering research on Chlorella-derived PDRNs, led by Amorepacific's R&I Center, was conducted as part of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries' project to develop marine biomaterial formulation technology. Through this initiative, Amorepacific successfully developed a production process for high-yield, low-molecular-weight, microalgal-derived PDRNs dubbed 'BluePDRNTM', consequently shedding light on its mechanism of action and skin regenerative effects.

Research results showed BluePDRNTM displayed wound closure effects equivalent to those of salmon-derived PDRN[1], with each molecule being approximately 1/20th the size of a salmon-derived PDRN molecule[2]. It also promoted the expression of collagen accumulation and angiogenesis, both of which are essential for healthy skin. Like traditional animal-derived PDRNs, BluePDRNTM demonstrated skin regeneration efficacy through an adenosine A2A receptor (A2AR)-dependent mechanism.

Notably, the regenerative benefits of BluePDRNTM were also observed in skin tissue with epidermal damage caused by photoaging, as demonstrated in experiments conducted by Outer Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company in Boston, MA, USA that researches ingredients for skin health.

Byung-Fhy Suh, CTO of Amorepacific R&I Center, said, "This research is highly significant as it reveals the efficacy of sustainable, vegan PDRNs derived from microalgae. Amorepacific will continue its efforts to deliver safer and more effective products to customers around the world."

Amorepacific has applied for a patent on the production technology behind BluePDRNTM, "Manufacturing technology for low-molecular-weight PDRN isolated from microalgae (Chlorella) using a continuous modular process." The company has also received a New Excellent Technology (NET) certification and a minister's commendation from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.