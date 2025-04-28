Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating RH, Open Lending, And Kindercare And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against RH (NYSE:RH), Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO), and KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLC). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

RH (NYSE:RH)

On January 24, 2025, Hunterbrook Media published a report alleging, among other things, that RH may be "running out of money," asserting that "an analysis of the last 20 quarters shows RH has consistently failed to meet expectations, with a cumulative $1.4 billion shortfall in free cash flow" and that "RH's latest narrative of rapid, imminent growth appears to be unsubstantiated as well." On this news, RH's stock price fell $15.72 per share, or 3.6%, to close at $418.74 per share on January 24, 2025.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)

On March 17, 2025, Open Lending disclosed that it would be unable to file its Annual Report for 2024 in a timely manner as it "requires additional time to finalize its accounting and review processes specifically related to its profit share revenue and related contract assets." Following this news, Open Lending stock dropped on unusually heavy trading volume.

KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLC)

On or around October 9, 2024, KinderCare conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 24 million shares of common stock priced at $24.00 per share. Then, on March 20, 2025, KinderCare issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 and provided guidance for 2025. Among other items, KinderCare reported an operational loss of $89.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, contrasting with an operational income of $48.7 million in the previous year. KinderCare attributed the loss primarily to increased equity-based compensation expenses and lower COVID-19 stimulus reimbursements. KinderCare also provided full-year guidance that fell short of consensus estimates. On this news, KinderCare's stock price fell $3.92 per share, or 22.17%, to close at $13.76 per share on March 21, 2025.

