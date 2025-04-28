Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Techtarget And Aldeyra And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

On December 6, 2024, TechTarget disclosed that its previous financial statements“should no longer be relied upon and were being restated” because of certain“errors” which had been identified. These financial statements included those filed with the Company's Registration Statement and related to the“Informa Tech Digital Businesses of Informa PLC.” On this news, the price of TechTarget shares declined by $2.09 per share, from $25.54 per share on December 6, 2024, to close at $23.48 on December 9, 2024.

Then, on March 31, 2025, TechTarget disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its 2024 Annual Report. The Company revealed it needed to“further evaluate technical accounting matters,” related to its combination with the“Informa Tech Digital Businesses.” The Company disclosed“[b]ased on preliminary information” it“expects to record a pre-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the business in the range of approximately $70m to $110m” for the 2024 fiscal year. On this news, the price of TechTarget shares declined by $2.05 per share, from $14.81 per share on March 31, 2025, to close at $12.76 on April 1, 2025.

For more information on the TechTarget investigation go to:

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

On April 3, 2025, Aldeyra issued a press release "announc[ing] receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the resubmission of the New Drug Application (NDA) of reproxalap, an investigational drug candidate, for the treatment of dry eye disease." The press release specified that "[a]lthough no manufacturing or safety issues with reproxalap were identified, the FDA stated in the letter that the NDA 'failed to demonstrate efficacy in adequate and well controlled studies in treating ocular symptoms associated with dry eyes' and that 'at least one additional adequate and well controlled study to demonstrate a positive effect on the treatment of ocular symptoms of dry eye' should be conducted." The press release further stated that "[t]he letter identified concerns with the data from the trial submitted to the NDA that may have affected interpretation of the results, which the FDA stated may be related to methodological issues, including a difference in baseline scores across treatment arms." On this news, Aldeyra's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 3, 2025.

For more information on the Aldeyra investigation go to:

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X .

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

