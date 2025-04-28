Amid Global Trade Tensions, Vietnam's Tourism Boom Fuels International Demand For Local Brands Like Mr. Viet

Traditional Vietnamese brewing method

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As global trade becomes increasingly uncertain-marked by rising tariffs and supply chain disruptions-Vietnam is experiencing a record tourism boom that's accelerating international recognition for its local consumer brands. Among them is Mr. Viet, a fast-growing Vietnamese coffee company now expanding across North America, Europe, and Asia.While Vietnam has recently faced heightened tariffs and growing scrutiny in global trade talks, its cultural exports-especially food and beverage-continue to gain traction worldwide. A growing number of travelers, retailers, and distributors are discovering brands like Mr. Viet through first-hand experiences in Vietnam's cafés, street markets, and airports.“Despite all the chaos in the world, consumers still want authentic products from different parts of the world,” said Thao, Director of Mr. Viet.“They value origin, story, and taste.”From Local Discovery to Global DemandIn 2024, Vietnam welcomed over 15 million international visitors, a 30% increase year-over-year. This influx is not only reviving the tourism sector-it's also creating global exposure for emerging local brands. Mr. Viet, known for its phin drip coffee, instant coconut blends, and colorful packaging, is seeing increased demand from distributors across Europe and Asia as tourists return home with strong brand impressions.Founded in 2016, Mr. Viet sources directly from smallholder farmers in Vietnam's Central Highlands and produces all products locally. The brand's expansion strategy encompasses both retail and travel channels, and it has already established distribution partnerships worldwide to serve markets with greater speed and flexibility.About Mr. VietMr. Viet is a Vietnam-based coffee and FMCG brand offering authentic, locally sourced coffee, chocolate, and dried fruits. Active in more than 17 countries, Mr. Viet is known for connecting global consumers to Vietnam's vibrant coffee culture.

