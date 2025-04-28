FICER TECHNOLOGY SETS THE STAGE FOR THE FUTURE OF AI NETWORKING AT COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) TAIPEI, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FICER Technology Co., Ltd. , a leading vendor in fiber optic and optical communication technologies, is set to participate in COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2025 – AI NEXT , taking place from May 20 to May 23 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, Booth. During the event, FICER will introduce its new portfolio of high-performance transceivers, cabling and OTN DWDM solutions designed to address the growing demands of AI-powered data centers, cloud-scale infrastructures, and next-generation transport networks.

FICER Products Highlight (Booth K1027a) at 2025 COMPUTEX TAIPEI.

Continue Reading

As artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-intensive applications continue to grow exponentially, enterprises and service providers are in search of scalable, high-speed, and energy-efficient network solutions. FICER's latest offerings are specifically engineered to meet these needs through cutting-edge coherent optics, compact form factors, and reliable cabling technologies.

Explore the Future of AI-Driven Optical Technology

FICER will showcase high-performance optical products optimized for AI, data centers, and optical networks. These solutions enhance data transmission, scalability, and flexibility for evolving network infrastructures.

Product Highlights

F520 OTN DWDM System

High-density, scalable solution that boosts network capacity and operational efficiency for next-generation transport networks, enabling seamless, long-distance, high-speed data transmission.

DWDM C-Band EDFA Module

Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifier (EDFA) module for the C-Band, designed to amplify optical signals over long distances in dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) systems, ensuring high-quality, long-range data transmission with minimal signal degradation.

800G Optical Transceivers (OSFP and QDD112-DD)

Ultra-fast optical modules designed for AI and machine learning, offering improved data throughput and energy efficiency in high-performance computing environments.

400G Optical Transceivers (QSFP112 and QSFP56-DD)

High-bandwidth modules for faster data transmission, reduced latency, and scalable performance in AI-driven data centers.

400/200/100G CFP2 DCO Transceivers

Coherent transceivers for long-haul and metro networks, providing secure, efficient, high-speed data transmission across vast distances to meet Massive Data infrastructure demands.

400G QSFP56-DD DCO Transceivers

Advanced coherent optical transceivers applicable for most 400G Switch / Router, offering superior data rates and enhanced signal integrity for robust network performance.

40G/100G BiDi Transceivers

Compact, cost-effective bidirectional solutions for high-density data center and enterprise networks, maximizing fiber utilization and reducing infrastructure costs.

AOC, DAC, and AEC Cables

High-performance cabling solutions for AI workloads and data centers, providing energy-efficient, low-latency, and reliable connectivity for high-speed systems.

Driving the Future of AI and Data Networking

As AI and Machine Learning evolve, industries demand advanced network infrastructures to support high-speed, low-latency, and scalable data transmission.

FICER leads the way with cutting-edge fiber optic solutions for Data centers, Telecom operator, Internet service providers. These solutions enhance network performance, reduce costs, and offer the flexibility to scale with advancements in AI and cloud computing.

FICER is committed to innovation, delivering Professional, Prompt, and Secure fiber optical products empower customers to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving AI and data technology landscape.

About FICER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, FICER Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading vendor of advanced fiber optic products and components. With its own factory and brands, FICER delivers a wide range of optical solutions for AI, Data centers, Telecommunications, IOT and Mobile network infrastructures. Its product portfolio includes Fiber Optical Transceivers, Cables and OTN equipment, all designed to support cutting-edge optical communication networks.

With over 20 years of experience, FICER offers design, manufacturing, and value-added services tailored to meet the various needs of its customers. The company's core philosophy, "Customer Win First," emphasizes quality, innovation and satisfaction for customers.

For more information about FICER, please visit .

Follow FICER>> LinkedIn .

SOURCE FICER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED