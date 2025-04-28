Banco Itaú Chile Reschedules First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTIAGO, Chile, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announced today that its conference call to discuss the financial results of the first quarter 2025 will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at(9:00 A.M. ET). The conference call will be hosted by the by André Gailey, CEO; Emiliano Muratore, CFO; and Andrés Perez, Chief Economist.

The results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 will be released before the market opens in Santiago, on April 30, 2025.

Webinar Details:

Online registration:

#/registration

All participants must pre-register using this link to join the webinar. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call.

Q&A session:



The Q&A session will be available for participants through the webinar, where attendees will be allowed to present their questions – we will answer selected questions verbally.



Investor Relations – Itaú Chile

... / ir.itau.cl