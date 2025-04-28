Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Banco Itaú Chile Reschedules First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call


2025-04-28 09:00:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTIAGO, Chile, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) announced today that its conference call to discuss the financial results of the first quarter 2025 will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Santiago time (9:00 A.M. ET). The conference call will be hosted by the by André Gailey, CEO; Emiliano Muratore, CFO; and Andrés Perez, Chief Economist.

The results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 will be released before the market opens in Santiago, on April 30, 2025.

Webinar Details:

Online registration:

#/registration

All participants must pre-register using this link to join the webinar. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call.

Q&A session:

The Q&A session will be available for participants through the webinar, where attendees will be allowed to present their questions – we will answer selected questions verbally.

Investor Relations – Itaú Chile

... / ir.itau.cl


