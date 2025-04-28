Harbinger Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle For Medium-Duty Fleets

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Medium-duty vehicles serve an incredibly diverse range of applications, just like the fleets and operators that rely on them," said John Harris , Co-founder and CEO, Harbinger. "There are some fleets whose needs simply can't be met with a purely electric vehicle-and we recognize that. Our hybrid is designed for use cases and routes that go beyond what an all-electric system typically supports. The series hybrid delivers the benefits of an electric drivetrain, along with the added confidence of a range extender when needed."

The plug-in hybrid platform features a low-emissions 1.4-liter inline four-cylinder gasoline engine, with a close coupled 800V generator and a 50-gallon fuel tank. The range extender engine is used to recharge the vehicle's 140 or 175 kWh battery system, depending on customer selection. Harbinger's electric powertrain delivers up to 1,140 lb-ft of torque and 440 horsepower. The platform's 800-volt electrical architecture allows rapid charging at DC Fast Charger locations, up to 80% in one hour.

Harbinger's platform, also known as a stripped chassis, was developed for medium-duty vehicles such as delivery vans, box trucks, recreational vehicles (RVs), and emergency and disaster response vehicles, plus a wide range of additional applications. The chassis features all major vehicle systems, including the electric drivetrain, range extender engine, high voltage (HV) battery system, steering, brakes, and numerous additional key components and features.

Harbinger designs, engineers, and assembles the chassis and its components in-house at its manufacturing facility in Garden Grove, California. Through its vertically integrated manufacturing process, Harbinger keeps costs low and shields the company and its customers from uncertainty surrounding tariffs. Once assembled, Harbinger's chassis is delivered to dealers or customers who work with a third-party to upfit the chassis with a commercial or specialty body, as is standard in the medium-duty vehicle industry.

Harbinger recently named Panasonic Energy as its official battery cell supplier, and is integrating Panasonic's best-in-class lithium-ion battery cells as standard in its proprietary EV chassis. Initially, Panasonic Energy will supply Harbinger with battery cells manufactured in Japan, which will be delivered to Harbinger's headquarters in Garden Grove, California. In the near future, the two companies look to localize cell sourcing by utilizing Panasonic Energy's new facility in De Soto, Kansas.

Harbinger's hybrid chassis is also being utilized by recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer THOR Industries , which operates companies including Airstream, Jayco, Tiffin and Thor Motor Coach, to deliver industry leading RVs with up to 500 miles of range. The introduction of Harginger's new model comes on the heels of Harbinger's recently announced launch of serial production and build of the first 100 units, a milestone the company reached just four years after it was founded in 2021. In addition, Harbinger recently announced its IRA Risk-Free Guarantee program , which guarantees its customers will receive the cost reduction benefit of the Inflation Reduction Act 45W Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit , even if the program is discontinued by the federal government.

Harbinger is an American medium-duty commercial vehicle company that offers all-electric and hybrid powertrains. The company is on a mission to transform an industry starving for innovation. Harbinger's best-in-class team of EV, battery, and drivetrain experts have pooled their deep experience to support the growing demand for medium-duty EVs. Leveraging a foundation of proprietary, in-house developed vehicle technologies designed specifically for commercial and specialty vehicles, Harbinger has introduced a first-of-its-kind EV platform to market, priced at acquisition parity to traditional diesel vehicles.

