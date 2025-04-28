OROCO FILES SHELF PROSPECTUS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Canada, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus (the““) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, excluding Quebec.

The Prospectus allows the Company to qualify the distribution of up to C$75,000,000 of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, or any combination thereof during the 25-month period that the Prospectus remains effective.

The Prospectus is intended to provide the Company with the flexibility to take advantage of financing opportunities and favourable market conditions. Should the Company decide to offer securities under the Prospectus, the specific terms, including the use of proceeds from such offering, will be set forth in one or more prospectus supplement(s) to the Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

Access to the Prospectus and any future amendments or prospectus supplement(s) thereto will be provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus. The Prospectus is now accessible on SEDAR+ at . The Company will make any prospectus supplement(s) to the Prospectus accessible on SEDAR+ and will issue a subsequent news release when such prospectus supplement is available. Alternatively, an electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus, and any future amendments or prospectus supplement(s), may be obtained, without charge, from the Company by email at ... by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

The securities referenced in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act” ), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to“U.S. persons” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in any jurisdiction.

ABOUT OROCO

The Company holds a net 85.5% interest in those central concessions that comprise 1,173 hectares“the Core Concessions” of The Santo Tomas Project, located in northwestern Mexico. The Company also holds an 80% interest in an additional 7,861 hectares of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the Core Concessions (for a total Project area of 9,034 hectares, or 22,324 acres). The Project is situated within the Santo Tomas District, which extends up to the Jinchuan Group's Bahuerachi Project, approximately 14 km to the northeast. The Project hosts significant copper porphyry mineralization initially defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the Project area was tested by over 100 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes, totaling approximately 30,000 meters. Commencing in 2021, Oroco conducted a drill program (Phase 1) at Santo Tomas, with a resulting total of 48,481 meters drilled in 76 diamond drill holes.

The drilling and subsequent resource estimates and engineering studies led to a revised Mineral Resource Estimate and an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment being published and filed in August of 2024, which studies are available at the Company's website, , and by reviewing the Company profile on SEDAR+ at .

The Santo Tomás Project is located within 170 km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached, in part, by a 32 km access road originally built to service Goldcorp's El Sauzal Mine in Chihuahua State.

Additional information about Oroco can be found on its website and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at .

For more information, please contact:

Craig Dalziel, Chairman

Oroco Resource Corp.

Tel: 604-688-6200

Email: ...



Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to future events or achievements of the Company, and the use of funds from the Offering, are forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that the proceeds of the Offering will be expended as contemplated. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these matters. Oroco does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law.

