Tami Forman Joins Women Back To Work, Marking A Powerful New Chapter In Workforce Reentry Advocacy

Tami Forman joins Women Back to Work as the Executive Director

đ Women Back to Work welcomes Tami Forman, a national leader in workforce reentry, to drive innovation and opportunity for returners.

- Sonu Ratra, President of Akraya and Founder of Women Back to WorkSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Women Back to Work (WBW) is proud to announce that Tami Forman , a nationally recognized leader in gender equity and workforce development, has joined the organization in a key strategic leadership role.Forman brings to WBW an unmatched legacy of championing women's full participation in the labor market. As the founder and former CEO of Path Forward, she pioneered the concept ofâreturnships,â helping caregivers-especially mothers-successfully re-enter the workforce. Under her leadership, more than 100 companies, including Amazon, Apple, Comcast NBCUniversal, Netflix, SAP, Walmart, and Pepsi, launched or scaled return-to-work programs that transformed the career trajectories of hundreds of individuals.âTami has been at the forefront of reshaping how companies view career breaks and caregiver talent,â said Sonu Ratra, Founder of Women Back to Work.âHer deep understanding of the returner journey, combined with her fierce advocacy for systemic change, aligns perfectly with our mission. We are beyond excited to have her on our team as we continue to grow our impact across industries.âForman is a sought-after speaker and thought leader whose insights have been featured in Fortune, The Wall Street Journal, NPR, CNN, BBC, Harvard Business Review, Good Morning America, and more. She has spoken at leading events such as the Grace Hopper Celebration, Tech Inclusion, DisruptHR, and the Conference Board's Women's Leadership Conference. Her Substack newsletter, How We Do It, continues to spark bold conversations on caregiving, equity, and career reinvention.âI've admired Women Back to Work for years-not just for what they do, but for how they do it,â said Tami Forman.âPowered by Akraya 's award-winning staffing platform, this team has long been a leader in making returnships a mainstream hiring practice. I'm thrilled to build on that legacy and work alongside the amazing WBW team to expand opportunities for returners everywhere. I'm especially excited to be getting back to the kind of work I love-helping talented people restart and thrive in their careers. I'm grateful to Sonu for her vision and leadership, and I'm excited to bring my energy and experience to this next chapter."Forman's arrival marks a pivotal moment for WBW as it continues its mission of connecting high-caliber returners with inclusive employers who understand the value of life experience and non-linear career paths. With her leadership, the organization is poised to drive even greater innovation and transformation in the workforce reentry space.About Women Back to Work (WBW)Women Back to Work (WBW), an Akraya initiative, is a mission-driven organization committed to advancing career reentry for women and caregivers who have taken a break from the workforce. Powered by Akraya's expertise in staffing and workforce solutions, WBW leverages curated returnship programs, employer partnerships, and advocacy efforts to empower highly qualified professionals to reconnect with their careers and thrive in the modern workplace.About AkrayaAkraya Inc. is a global leader, specializing in Contingent Workforce Solutions, Managed Services, and SOW projects. Since our founding in 2001 in San Francisco, we have partnered with organizations across industries to deliver tailored solutions that adapt to evolving technology needs. Backed by a team of 500+ professionals across three continents, we are dedicated to driving excellence and measurable results. Our commitment to quality has earned us other industry accolades too like Inc.'s Best Workplaces 2024 and Glassdoor's Best Place to Work 2023. Beyond business, we take pride in our responsibility towards the community, empowering teams to make meaningful impacts.

Keshava Kumar

Akraya

+1 408-907-6400

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.