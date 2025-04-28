BD&J Injury Lawyers Bolsters Leadership With Advancement Of Eleven Junior Partners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each of the firm's new Junior Partners has demonstrated extensive industry knowledge, has been honored with speaking engagements and awards from respected legal organizations, and has successfully secured multi-million-dollar settlements and verdicts on behalf of their injured clients. BD&J recognizes the remarkable accomplishments of all these Junior Partners and their hard work toward building relationships based on trust and compassion with their California neighbors. "At BD&J, we know that firmwide success and employee satisfaction starts at the top," states CEO and Co-Founding Partner Kevin Danesh, "That's why we've chosen these eleven top-performing and inspiring professionals from among our team to help lead us into a new chapter of BD&J. We want to show our clients and employees that we value work ethic and that great attorneys can and do set the stage for an even more successful team." With the promotion of these eleven Junior Partners, BD&J hopes to continue serving the most deserving and vulnerable populations in California through ethical, knowledgeable personal injury representation.

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served all Californians for over 20 years in many areas of personal injury law, including auto or truck accidents, motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, premises liability, commercial injury, dog bites, and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time.

