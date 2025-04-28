Wukchumni Elder, Jennifer Malone, To Be Honored During American Rock Art Research Association Annual Conference In Visalia, California

VISALIA, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Visalia is pleased to announce the American Rock Art Research Association (ARARA) annual conference will be held at the Visalia Convention Center May 23-26, 2025. Scholarly presentations, demonstrations, workshops, field trips to conservation sites, and events open to the public are scheduled throughout the three-day event.

Founded in 1974, American Rock Art Research Association (ARARA) supports conservation, and education of the public on the importance of protecting human-made markings or images carved, painted of sculpted on natural rock surfaces. Hospital Rock in Sequoia National Park is renowned for numerous Native American petroglyphs dating back thousands of years. The carvings provide insights into the culture and history of the indigenous people who once inhabited the area.

The ARARA Conference Agenda provides opportunities for enrichment by registered attendees, with several events open to the public and free to attend.



The 2025 ARARA Education Award will be presented to Wukchumni elder Jennifer Malone for her extraordinary life work to save the endangered Wukchumni language while teaching the traditional art of basket weaving. A certificate and cash award with appreciation for her perseverance, passion and purpose will be presented to Mrs. Malone at the Awards Reception on Friday May 23 in the Charter Oaks Ballroom in the Convention Center, downtown Visalia, starting at 6 pm. This event is open to the public and free to attend.



A free public lecture will be held Saturday, May 24 from 4:00 pm- 5:00 pm. Presented by The Archaeological Conservancy (TAC), the lecture will highlight rock art at conservancy preserves located in California as well as discuss how preserves are acquired and managed. The Archaeological Conservancy is a national non-profit organization that identifies, acquires, and preserves the most significant archaeological sites in the United States.

Monday, May 26 from 11:00 am-12:00 pm, Jennifer Malone will lead a workshop demonstrating her traditional basket making skills. Taught the craft by renowned Master Weaver, her grandmother Beatrix Wilcox, Mrs. Malone has been weaving baskets for more than 25 years and serves on the board of the California Indian Basketweavers' Association ( ).

The complete conference agenda and more information about the American Rock Art Research Association is available at .

About Visit Visalia: Visit Visalia is a collaboration of the Visalia Tourism Marketing District, and the Visalia Convention and Visitors Bureau (VCVB) dedicated to marketing, advertising, public relations and other promotional efforts that inspire travel to the City of Visalia. Visit Visalia works closely with local lodging properties, restaurants and attractions to foster interest in Visalia as a year-round destination for leisure, family, and meeting and convention travelers. For more information about Visit Visalia go to and follow Visit Visalia on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and Pinterest .

SOURCE Visit Visalia

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED