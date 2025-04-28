Ruth Leedy Carr

Polar Hole Light in Europe's Clouds

Author Ruth Leedy Carr Explores the Hollow Planet Theory in Her Provocative Book

PRESTON, MD, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents author Ruth Leedy Carr's book, "Polar Hole Light in Europe's Clouds," She challenges established scientific beliefs about Mars and Earth by delving into the controversial hollow planet theory. With an impressive four decades of research, Carr offers a compelling argument against the traditional views of polar ice caps on Mars, supported by recent NASA findings of wet rocks near Martian poles, not ice fields.The book revisits photographic evidence from the early 1900s, particularly images from 1909 and 1902, that show Mars's protruding polar brightness. Historically misinterpreted as ice caps by figures like George Gamow, Carr suggests these are actually light from an internal sun shining through polar openings. This concept was independently theorized by Marshall B. Gardner, a self-taught researcher who was not a trained scientist but proposed the idea of an internal sun based on his own extensive investigations."Polar Hole Light in Europe's Clouds" not only questions the physical composition of Mars but also examines Earth's structure. Carr explores the possibility that she believes the Earth's hollow shape will make the shift extremely serious. She raises vital questions about the sustainability of Mars and Earth, the motives behind concealing such data, and the implications for future planetary research.Ruth Leedy Carr, an Indiana University alumna with degrees in journalism and psychology, has emerged as a significant figure in the study of hollow Earth theory, hailed by UFO researcher William L. Moore as the world's leading proponent.Carr's book remains a critical resource for those intrigued by planetary science, conspiracy theories, and the broader implications of such revolutionary ideas.The book is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers. For more information about Ruth Leedy Carr and her works, visit .

