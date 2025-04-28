Why Not?: The Empowering Journey Of Beverly Kievman Copen A Guide To Dreaming Big And Living Boldly

A story of an empowering path lived by an accomplished and unwavering woman.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Teri Leigh Rouse's self-help/biography book titled,“Why Not?: Always ask for what you want” showcases the inspiring and purpose-driven life of Beverly Kievman Copen, a mentor, entrepreneur, photographer and author of several books. A professional journalist of 30 years, Rouse shares Copen's remarkable advice about achieving dreams, gaining self-confidence, handling the inevitable roadblocks of life, and everything in between.This book by Rouse highlights Copen's wisdom, moving the reader to feel empowered to take action in their own lives. The book captures the essence of what it takes to live a fulfilled, authentic life, filled with courage and purpose. In this book, Rouse shares Copen's powerful perseverance through trials and tribulations. Copen's strong and determined character inspires people to become their best self and dream bigger. Her advice allows readers to discover tools to navigate life no matter what the circumstance is, which includes asking for what they want.Her non-fiction book“Why Not?: Always ask for what you want” was recently awarded an Honorable Mention in this year's London Book Festival, Los Angeles Book Festival, and Great Southeast Book Festival competitions. She and Beverly thrive on asking questions to gain a deeper understanding of the world."Why Not?: Always ask for what you want" motivates readers to embrace life to the fullest and strive to be the best version of themselves. This engaging read is now available for purchase in paperback and eBook on Amazon. An audible version will be available soon. For more information about the author, visit .About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit for more information.

Lyn Goot

Writers' Branding LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.