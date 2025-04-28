ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON ITS COMMON STOCK

ST. LOUIS, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR ) announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 11, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2025.

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ("Energizer", NYSE: ENR ), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit for more details.

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED