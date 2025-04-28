National Bank Of Kyrgyzstan Issue Silver Coin In Honor Of 80Th Anniversary Of Victory Over Fascism

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has issued a silver collector's coin to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Fascism, Azernews reports.

The obverse of the coin features the central motif of the number "80," stylized as a festive salute. Above this, there is a star, and at the bottom, a bouquet of red carnations tied with a ribbon. Surrounding the coin is the inscription "80 years of the Great Victory," marking the significant historical event.

On the reverse side of the coin, the coat of arms of the Kyrgyz Republic is prominently displayed in the center, framed by the years "2025" and "1945." This is set against a backdrop of doves, symbolizing peace and freedom.

The issuance of this commemorative coin is part of a broader effort by Kyrgyzstan, like many other post-Soviet nations, to honor the sacrifices and resilience of those who fought in World War II, particularly in the victory over fascism. The design elements of the coin, such as the red carnations-a traditional symbol of remembrance-and the doves, reflect themes of peace and unity, resonating deeply with the shared history of victory in the war.

The 80th anniversary marks a significant milestone, and such commemorative coins are not only collectors' items but also serve as educational tools, reminding younger generations of the importance of history and the sacrifices made for peace. Additionally, these coins contribute to preserving cultural memory and heritage in the face of modern geopolitical challenges.

This coin also symbolizes Kyrgyzstan's role in commemorating the broader history of the Soviet Union's victory in World War II, while contributing to regional dialogue on peace and remembrance.