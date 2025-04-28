President Of Iran Concludes Official Visit To Azerbaijan
Azernews reports that a guard of honor was lined up for the Iranian President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.
President Masoud Pezeshkian was seen off by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.
