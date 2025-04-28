Azerbaijan To Introduce Hourly Wage System With Amendments To Labor Code

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan is set to introduce an hourly wage system with amendments to the Labor Code, Azernews reports.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Anar Aliyev, shared this update during the international conference on "The Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence on Workplaces," which marked both World Labor Day and the 120th anniversary of the first collective agreement.

Aliyev emphasized the ministry's continuous efforts to improve labor relations, stating, "Work is underway on about 200 amendments to the Labor Code in Azerbaijan. These amendments mainly include provisions on the regulation of remote work, the introduction of an hourly wage system, equal pay for work of equal value, the elimination of discrimination against family members and females, and other issues."