Kuwait, Jordan Discuss Defence Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 28 (KUNA) -- Assistant Chief of Staff for Armament and Equipment of Kuwait Armed Forces, Brigadier General Sheikh Khalifa Al-Sabah discussed on Monday enhancing cooperation in defence industries, with Jordanian Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti.
Following the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa Al-Sabah told KUNA that the strong bilateral relations between both countries are guided by the wisdom leadership of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the Jordanian King Abdullah II.
He also commended the modernization and development efforts within the Jordan Armed Forces, emphasizing the importance of advancing the strategic partnership between the two militaries, particularly in armament and equipment sectors.
The meeting was attended by several senior officers from the Jordan Armed Forces, along with the Kuwaiti military attachأ© Brigadier General Pilot Mohammed Al-Eyadah. (end)
