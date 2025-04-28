403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Pres. Declares Ceasefire In Ukraine On May 8-11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, April 28 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday a four-day ceasefire in Ukraine starting on May 8 on the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the World War II.
Putin took this decision for humanitarian considerations, Russia's news agency (RIA Novosti) quoted the Kremlin as saying, hoping that Kiev would take a similar step.
The Kremlin warned Russia's forces will properly and effectively respond to any Ukrainian violation of the ceasefire, it stated.
The statement renewed Russia's readiness for peace talks without previous conditions to address roots of the Ukrainian crisis and boost collaboration with international partners. (end)
mmj
Putin took this decision for humanitarian considerations, Russia's news agency (RIA Novosti) quoted the Kremlin as saying, hoping that Kiev would take a similar step.
The Kremlin warned Russia's forces will properly and effectively respond to any Ukrainian violation of the ceasefire, it stated.
The statement renewed Russia's readiness for peace talks without previous conditions to address roots of the Ukrainian crisis and boost collaboration with international partners. (end)
mmj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment