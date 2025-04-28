Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Pres. Declares Ceasefire In Ukraine On May 8-11


2025-04-28 07:10:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, April 28 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday a four-day ceasefire in Ukraine starting on May 8 on the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the World War II.
Putin took this decision for humanitarian considerations, Russia's news agency (RIA Novosti) quoted the Kremlin as saying, hoping that Kiev would take a similar step.
The Kremlin warned Russia's forces will properly and effectively respond to any Ukrainian violation of the ceasefire, it stated.
The statement renewed Russia's readiness for peace talks without previous conditions to address roots of the Ukrainian crisis and boost collaboration with international partners. (end)
mmj


MENAFN28042025000071011013ID1109483301

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search