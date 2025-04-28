403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Navy: F-18 Fighter Fell In Red Sea
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 28 (KUNA) -- The United States Navy announced that one of its warplanes fell overboard into the Red Sea following an accident aboard the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier on Monday According to a press release by the US Navy, the (F/A-18E) was being towed in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft.
All personnel have been accounted for, with one sailor sustaining a minor injury, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway, the statement added.
The US Army began its airstrike operations against the Houthis in Yemen since March 15. (end) mmg
All personnel have been accounted for, with one sailor sustaining a minor injury, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway, the statement added.
The US Army began its airstrike operations against the Houthis in Yemen since March 15. (end) mmg
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment