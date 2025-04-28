Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Navy: F-18 Fighter Fell In Red Sea


2025-04-28 07:10:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 28 (KUNA) -- The United States Navy announced that one of its warplanes fell overboard into the Red Sea following an accident aboard the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier on Monday According to a press release by the US Navy, the (F/A-18E) was being towed in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft.
All personnel have been accounted for, with one sailor sustaining a minor injury, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway, the statement added.
The US Army began its airstrike operations against the Houthis in Yemen since March 15. (end) mmg

