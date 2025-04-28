403
India Signs Deal To Procure 26 Rafale Aircraft
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, April 28 (KUNA) -- India and France signed on Monday an Inter-Governmental Agreement for the procurement of 26 Rafale Aircraft for the Indian Navy.
In a statement the Indian Defence Ministry said that the agreement to purchase 26 Rafael Aircraft consisting of 22 single-seater and four twin-seater includes training, simulator, associated equipment, weapons and performance-based logistics.
Additional equipment for the existing Rafale fleet of the Indian Air Force is also included in the deal. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Armed Forces of France Sebastien Lecornu signed the agreement.
The agreement includes transfer of technology for integration of indigenous weapons in India in line with New Delhi's thrust on self-reliant India 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
"It also includes setting up of production facility for Rafale fuselage as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities for aircraft engine, sensors and weapons in India," the statement said.
The deal is expected to generate thousands of jobs and revenue for a large number of Small and Medium Enterprises in setting up, production and running of these facilities, it added.
The Rafale-Marine is a carrier-borne combat-ready aircraft manufactured by France's Dassault Aviation, with proven operational capabilities in maritime environment.
By 2030 all these aircraft would be delivered and the crew would undergo training in France and India.
New Delhi expects the purchase of Rafale-Marine to substantially enhance joint operational capability, besides optimising training and logistics for the aircraft for both Indian Navy and Indian Air Force as 36 Rafale are already in service with the Indian Air Force. (end)
