Iran, IAEA Agree On Continuing Talks Over Pending Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 28 (KUNA) -- Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreed on Monday on the continuation of talks regarding all pending issues, including the ones related to the safeguards agreement on nuclear non-proliferation.
This was announced in a meeting held between assistant head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi and deputy chief of IAEA for safeguards affairs Massimo Aparo within the framework of talks in Tehran.
During the meeting, it was agreed on a mechanism of resolving the pending issues and continued talks among the two sides, and implement understandings, Iran's Mehr News Agency said.
The visit of IAEA's delegation to Tehran came amid the Oman-brokered talks between Iran and the United States on the former's nuclear activities.
Iran has held so far three rounds of indirect talks with the United States in Muscat and Rome, in the presence of Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US envoy for the Middle East affairs Steve Witkoff. (end)
