Trump Asks Canadians To Elect Who Will Make Their Country 51St US State
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 28 (KUNA) - On their election day, US President Donald Trump urged Canadians to vote for how will make their country the 51st US state.
"Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, with ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America," Trump wrote the Truth Social platform on Monday.
"Americans can no longer subsidize Canada with hundreds of billions of dollars a year that we have been spending in the past".
Trump's statements came just hours after poll opened in Canada's parliamentary election.
He added if Canadians vote for the 51st state of his country, there will be no taxes and everything will be positive.
Canadians are electing the 55-member parliament will decide who the country's next leader will be.
Many see this election as a referendum to how Canada will deal with Trump who expressed his desire to annex Canada as the 51st United States' state. (end)
