J & K On Edge After Pahalgam Attack

For the fourth consecutive night, the Indian Army reported responding to unprovoked firing from Pakistani posts along the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts. While no immediate casualties or significant damage were reported on the Indian side, the persistent firing has heightened anxieties in border communities.

The Indian Army said it remains on high alert along the LoC to prevent further escalation.

Amid heightened tensions along the border, farmers in the Poonch and Rajouri districts have started harvesting their crops prematurely, as fear of continued border instability looms large.

Sources within the police department confirmed that over 15 locations, primarily in the Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu, were raided early Monday morning. These operations are reportedly focused on the residences of terrorists with alleged links to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The chill of fear has extended beyond the immediate aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, gripping the livelihoods of countless individuals across Kashmir. In Srinagar, the usually bustling Dal Lake now sees fewer shikaras ferrying tourists, and the vibrant handicraft emporiums along its banks wear a deserted look.“This is our season,” said a houseboat owner on Dal Lake.

“These cancellations are a disaster for families like mine who depend entirely on the summer months to earn a living. How will we sustain ourselves now?” Similar sentiments echo through the deserted streets of Pahalgam and the silent hotels of other tourist spots, painting a grim picture of the economic repercussions.

Tourist destinations along Kashmir's border regions, including Keran, Gurez, and Uri, have also seen a significant decline in visitor numbers. The ongoing security concerns and heightened tensions along the LoC have deterred many tourists from visiting these once-popular areas.

An estimated 80-90% of hotel and travel bookings for Kashmir in the upcoming months (April-August) have been cancelled following the attack. Thousands of bookings scheduled for August alone have been called off across the valley.

Major tourist destinations across Kashmir are experiencing empty taxi stands, vacant hotel rooms, and deserted restaurants.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah acknowledged the fear among tourists but urged them not to leave, stating that doing so would allow the“enemies” to win. Tourism industry leaders are appealing for calm and urging tourists not to let fear overshadow the safety of key destinations.

Actor Atul Kulkarni visited Kashmir and appealed to people to visit the state in large numbers as an act of defiance against terrorism.

Decline In Passenger Traffic At Srinagar Airport

Passenger traffic at Srinagar International Airport has witnessed a steep decline following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag.

According to data, the number of passengers travelling through Srinagar Airport fell noticeably over the past few days, beginning April 23, soon after the Pahalgam attack.

It says, on April 23, a total of 17,653 passengers travelled through the airport across 112 flights with 6,561 arrivals and 11,092 departures.

However, from the very next day, the numbers started dropping. On April 24, the airport handled 15,836 passengers on 118 flights including 4,456 arrivals and 11,380 departures.

The downward trend continued on April 25, with 14,041 passengers travelling on 100 scheduled flights, in addition to a few additional flights that carried minimal numbers-24 arrivals and 794 departures on four extra flights. Similarly, on April 26, Srinagar Airport witnessed 14,783 passengers travelling through 106 scheduled flights, with an additional three flights carrying 28 arriving and 351 departing passengers.

Airport officials said that while flight operations have remained largely unaffected in terms of the number of flights, the load factor (passenger occupancy) has fallen.“The fear triggered by the attack has led to a dip in tourist arrivals, affecting the overall air traffic,” an official said.

He said that the security situation continues to be monitored closely and that all flights are operating normally, but the immediate aftermath of the attack has definitely impacted air travel demand.

Meanwhile, travel industry stakeholders, especially those associated with tourism, said they are worried about the declining footfall and its potential impact on Kashmir's tourism season.

“April to June is our prime season. Such incidents severely dent the confidence of tourists. The dip in air traffic is already reflecting this,” said a travel operator in Srinagar, adding that most of the bookings have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the authorities have assured enhanced security measures in and around tourist hotspots to ensure the safety of visitors.

Notably, the attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists and was widely condemned. Security has since been heightened across South Kashmir and other tourist areas . With inputs from KNO

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now