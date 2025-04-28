'Indian Attack Imminent': Pak Defence Minister

Tensions have been high between the two nuclear-armed nations since the attack that killed 26 people and triggered outrage in the country. There have been several calls for action against Pakistan.

“We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation, some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken,” Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters in an interview at his office in Islamabad.

Asif said Pakistan's military had briefed the government on the possibility of an Indian attack. He did not go into further details on his reasons for thinking an incursion was imminent.

He said Pakistan was on high alert and that it would only use its arsenal of nuclear weapons if“there is a direct threat to our existence”.

The attack sparked a huge manhunt for the terrorists and India has identified two of them as Pakistani. Islamabad has denied any role and called for a neutral investigation.

Since the attack, India has downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, announced the closure of the mainland border crossing and withdrawn visas for Pakistan nationals.

Mirroring New Delhi's steps, Islamabad ordered the expulsion of Indian diplomats and military advisers, cancelled visas for Indian nationals and barred its airspace to Indian airplanes.

Earlier today, the Indian government banned more than a dozen Pakistani YouTube channels over their“provocative” content. The banned platforms include the YouTube channels of Pakistani news outlets Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Raftar, Geo News and Suno News.

