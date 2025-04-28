J&K Security Not In NC's Control, Won't Play Cheap Politics: Omar

Addressing the one-day special session of the legislative assembly, Abdullah said,“Security in Jammu and Kashmir is not the responsibility of the UT's elected government. But I will not use this occasion to seek statehood. How can I push for statehood now? I do not believe in cheap politics.”

Winding up the discussion on a resolution condemning the Pahalgam attack, Abdullah asserted that political demands must not be made on the graves of the victims.

“Should I have no value for the 26 lives lost and go to the Centre demanding statehood now?” he asked.

Some legislators had earlier urged that statehood be restored as a means to strengthen the fight against terrorism. Responding to them, Abdullah said the National Conference (NC) had raised the demand for statehood restoration earlier and would continue to do so through appropriate channels, but not by exploiting a tragedy.

“This time there will be no politics on anything, including statehood and business rules, except the condemnation of terror and solidarity with the families,” he said.“Curse be on me if I go to the Centre and push for statehood at this moment.”

Abdullah also announced a dedicated helpline for students and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir studying or working outside the Union Territory.

“The students faced some problems outside the UT after the terror attack. Nobody can deny that. I am thankful to the state governments which acted promptly to normalize the situation,” he said.

He praised his cabinet colleagues-Surinder Choudhary, Sakina Itoo, Javed Rana, Satish Sharma, and Javed Ahmad Dar-for rushing to different states on short notice to meet officials and ensure the safety of students and businessmen.

The chief minister said the helpline would allow students and businessmen to register concerns for timely government intervention, although he hoped such situations would not arise again.

Abdullah also issued a stern warning against the spread of misinformation on social media in the aftermath of the attack.

“While 90 percent of people are upholding the truth, there are 10 percent trying to spread falsehood. I warn them to desist immediately as we will not tolerate the spread of falsehood,” he said.

Earlier, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami and independent legislators Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, Sheikh Khurshid, and Shabir Ahmad Kullay had called for the immediate restoration of statehood. Tarigami stressed that empowering the people through statehood was critical to fighting terrorism effectively. He also criticized the demolition of houses linked to suspected militants, citing Supreme Court judgments against collective punishment.

Khurshid, representing Kupwara district, demanded an inquiry into the killing of a social activist by terrorists and called for adequate compensation to his family. He also raised concerns over a recent encounter in Bandipora, where family members alleged a“fake encounter.”

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party legislator Mehraj Malik called for decisive action against Pakistan, even advocating for war to permanently end cross-border terrorism. Malik also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for campaigning in Bihar instead of visiting Pahalgam to express solidarity with the victims' families.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now