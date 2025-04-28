Captain Preet Chandi MBE Joins Clean Planet Peninsula As Expedition Leader

MENAFN - Pressat) The Clean Planet Foundation announced today that, known around the world as ', has joined theas

A multi-time Guinness World Record polar explorer and former British Army physiotherapist, Preet made history for the longest solo unsupported one-way polar ski journey by a female and the overall longest solo unsupported one-way polar ski journey ever. Her appetite for adventure also made her the first Asian woman to complete a solo expedition to the South Pole.

In her new role with the Clean Planet Foundation, Preet will be leading the flagship polar expeditions - beginning with Svalbard in 2025 and continuing to the Arctic and Antarctic in 2026.

Preet will work alongside Professor Fay Couceiro , Head of the Microplastics Research Group at the Revolution Plastics Institute , to identify suitable locations for fieldwork, ensure scientific rigour, and maintain the highest standards of safety, inclusivity, and expedition readiness.

A Journey from Dartmoor to the Poles

The Peninsula Project began as a pilot in 2023 in collaboration the UK Polar Network and quickly featured wall-to-wall on BBC and the Observer. In 2024, the project completed a highly successful Year 1 expedition in Dartmoor , led by renowned polar explorer and educator Antony Jinman .

So far, the project has trained 40 early-career polar scientists in core survival techniques, scientific sampling, and teamwork with an emphasis on inclusivity and field equity . The course sylabus has included practical training in areas like female hygiene management in extreme conditions, which remains an under-addressed but critical topic in ensuring equal access and participation in remote scientific fieldwork.

In May 2025, nine of these participants will continue their journey on our Arctic survival and ski expedition in Svalbard , supported by Turgleder AS and Marine Conservation Research . This expedition marks the start of full-scale sample collection for our microplastics research agenda and paves the way for our milestone expeditions in 2026.

“I'm so excited to be part of this project. The polar regions have taught me so much - and I can't wait to help others experience the incredible power of these environments while making a real contribution to science.”- Preet Chandi

The Clean Planet Foundation's aim is not only to deliver world-class polar field survival training, but to build a new model for environmental leadership - one that promotes women in STEM , champions diverse voices in research, and supports early-career scientists with the tools and confidence to thrive in the field.



About Clean Planet Peninsula

The Clean Planet Peninsula Project is the flagship polar science and education initiative of the Clean Planet Foundation . It is a multi-year, multi-expedition programme designed to support early-career scientists and communicators in the Arctic and Antarctic. Through immersive field training, diverse leadership, and global collaboration, the Peninsula Project contributes critical research, influences environmental policy, and inspires climate action through storytelling.

About Preet Chandi

Preet Chandi MBE is a pioneering former British Army officer, physiotherapist, and polar explorer. In 2022, she became the first woman of colour to complete a solo trek across Antarctica, skiing 700 miles in 40 days. In 2023, she set a Guinness World Record for the longest solo unsupported one-way polar journey by a woman. Her work continues to inspire people of all ages, particularly women and girls, to step into leadership, resilience, and outdoor adventure.

About Clean Planet Foundation

Founded in 2023, the Clean Planet Foundation is a UK-based not-for-profit organisation dedicated to tackling plastic pollution, advancing climate education, and empowering communities through science, storytelling, and action. From the HAPSIE comic series for budding eco-warriors to the Seed Collection Project in partnership with Trees for Life, and now through the Peninsula Project, CPF aims to connect people with nature and drive systemic change from the ground up.