SEEM Board Meeting And Annual Meeting Of Participants And Stakeholders To Be Held May 6

ATLANTA, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southeast Energy Exchange Market (SEEM) will hold its Board Meeting and Annual Meeting of Participants and Stakeholders on May 6, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET.

The entire meeting will be available through a live webcast of the conference call. Interested parties must register prior to the event to be admitted. To register please click here . The stakeholders and participants portion of the meeting will immediately precede the board meeting. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the SEEM website.

SEEM is a simple but powerful structure designed to facilitate intra-hour transactions utilizing unused transmission capacity to achieve cost savings. SEEM follows all FERC-approved rules and requirements for existing bilateral markets with additional data transparency and reporting. Participation in SEEM is voluntary and open to any entity that meets qualifying requirements.

Members of SEEM include Associated Electric Cooperative, Dalton Utilities, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Progress, Georgia System Operations Corporation, Georgia Transmission Corporation, JEA, LG&E and KU Energy, MEAG Power, N.C. Municipal Power Agency No. 1, NCEMC, Oglethorpe Power Corp., PowerSouth, Santee Cooper, Seminole Electric Cooperative, Southern Company, Tampa Electric Company and TVA.

The SEEM footprint includes 23 entities in parts of 12 states with more than 180,000 MWs (summer capacity; winter capacity is nearly 200,000 MWs) across two time zones. These companies serve the energy needs of more than 36 million retail customers (nearly 60 million people).

SOURCE Southeast Energy Exchange Market

