Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. May 5, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Skyworks Solutions, Inc. ("Skyworks" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWKS) Skyworks investors have until May 5, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The Skyworks class action lawsuit alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants falsely represented that they had reliable information regarding Skyworks' projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth, while downplaying risks associated with smartphone upgrade cycles and broader macroeconomic factors; (ii) Skyworks' optimistic projections regarding growth, earnings potential, and anticipated margins were unrealistic, as they were overly dependent on the company's relationship with its largest customer and the launch of that customer's newest phone; and (iii) Skyworks lacked the operational capacity to achieve the growth it portrayed to investors.

The lawsuit further alleges that, on February 5, 2025, Skyworks announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and issued lower-than-expected revenue guidance for the second quarter, attributing the disappointing outlook to an increasingly competitive landscape. Following this news, the price of Skyworks stock declined by more than 24%, according to the complaint.

