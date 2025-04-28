Fluence Energy, Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. May 12, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLNC) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between October 28, 2021 and February 10, 2025 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Fluence investors have until May 12, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Fluence Energy class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a significant portion of Fluence Energy's energy storage products suffered from defective design, installation, operational, and/or maintenance issues; (ii) Fluence Energy repeatedly failed to adequately address known product defects and installation errors, and/or failed to fulfill outstanding warranty obligations owed to its customers; (iii) the effectiveness, reliability, and safety of Fluence Energy's products, as well as the company's ability to deliver projects on time and to customer satisfaction, were materially overstated; (iv) as a result, Fluence Energy's adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, and adjusted gross profit margins were artificially inflated throughout the Class Period; and (v) consequently, Fluence Energy was exposed to significant undisclosed risks of reputational and financial harm, including the potential loss of existing and prospective business.

The lawsuit further alleges that, on December 20, 2023, Energy Storage News published an article revealing that Fluence Energy's Diablo project had been plagued by a "litany of defects, deficiencies, and failures." The article detailed numerous alleged issues, including: (i) a slow or inaccurate response by Fluence Energy's project control system, leading California's system operator to temporarily remove the project from service markets; (ii) failures of Fluence Energy's proprietary systems, forcing project owners to use alternative, less suitable technologies at significant cost; (iii) 27 inverter failures within a one-month period, just two months after project delivery; and (iv) two arc flash incidents, creating serious safety risks. The article also reported that the Diablo project was delivered approximately eight months late and that Fluence Energy repeatedly failed to timely address related warranty claims. Following this news, the price of Fluence Energy Class A common stock declined by more than 15%.

Subsequently, on February 22, 2024, Blue Orca Capital published a research report revealing that Fluence Energy had prematurely sold its sixth-generation technology before the design was complete. The report linked this failure to operational issues at Fluence Energy's installed projects, including the Diablo project. Additionally, the report disclosed that Siemens Energy Inc., a Siemens affiliate, had filed a lawsuit against Fluence Energy for fraud, misrepresentation, and various engineering and design failures related to a project in Antioch, California. On this news, Fluence Energy's Class A common stock fell by more than 13%.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising