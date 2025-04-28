Geron Corporation Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. May 12 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Geron Corporation ("Geron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GERN) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The Geron class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants falsely suggested they possessed reliable information regarding Geron's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth, while downplaying risks related to seasonality and broader macroeconomic conditions; (ii) in reality, Geron's optimistic portrayals of Rytelo's launch success and growth potential were overstated, as seasonality, existing competition, and the ongoing monitoring requirements had a far greater impact on patient uptake than defendants had indicated; and (iii) Rytelo lacked sufficient market awareness to achieve meaningful penetration, preventing Geron from capitalizing on the purportedly significant unmet need for the drug, particularly among first-line patients and those outside academic medical settings.

The lawsuit further claims that, on February 26, 2025, Geron announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, revealing that Rytelo's growth had stagnated over the prior months. The company attributed the slowed growth to seasonality, competitive pressures, limited awareness of Rytelo, and the burden associated with the drug's required monitoring. Following this announcement, Geron's stock price fell by more than 32%, according to the complaint.

