Apex Capital Acquires Majority Stake In Juanita's Foods

- Pedro Palma, Managing Partner at Apex CapitalLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Apex Capital, a private equity firm focused on investing in the consumer sector across the Americas, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a majority stake in Juanita's Foods, a leading producer of authentic Mexican food products in the United States. The De La Torre family will retain a significant ownership interest and continue their involvement in the business.Juanita's Foods is a beloved brand with deep roots in the Hispanic community in the United States, widely recognized for its commitment to quality and authentic Mexican flavors.Through this strategic partnership, Apex Capital aims to support Juanita's growth by honoring its strong heritage, seeking to preserve stability for employees and customers, and driving innovation across its product portfolio. Core to Juanita's continued mission will be a focus on operational excellence, cultural authenticity, and meaningful community engagement.“We are proud to partner with Juanita's, a brand that deeply resonates with Hispanic consumers in the United States and aligns with our values” said Pedro Palma, Managing Partner at Apex Capital.“This investment is a strong fit with our strategy of nurturing heritage Hispanic brands with high growth potential, guided by a focus on operational excellence and sustainable value creation.”Apex Capital is affiliated with Grupo Mariposa, a food and beverage conglomerate with over 140 years of history and operations in 16 countries.This partnership exemplifies Apex Capital's broader strategy of investing in category-defining consumer businesses and scaling them through its proprietary operational framework. This model leverages key value drivers including commercial acceleration, digital transformation, organizational development, supply chain optimization, and sustainability initiatives - all aimed at delivering value creation and long-term growth across its portfolio.Aaron De La Torre, CEO of Juanita's Foods, commented:“This partnership strengthens our commitment to expanding Juanita's into new markets and categories. Apex Capital brings the expertise and resources needed to support our continued growth while preserving our dedication to our employees and customers. Together, we will drive long-term value and innovation. Our shared belief in putting people at the center and honoring our brand's legacy will be key to our future success.”ABOUT APEX CAPITALApex Capital is a private equity firm focused on the consumer sector in the Americas. The firm partners with category-leading businesses to accelerate growth, improve operations, and unlock long-term value. Drawing on the deep operating expertise of Grupo Mariposa, Apex Capital deploys a proprietary value-creation framework that activates key levers across digital transformation, commercial execution, organizational development, supply chain optimization, and sustainability. Backed by over 140 years of consumer operating heritage through its affiliation with Grupo Mariposa, Apex Capital brings the strategic vision, capabilities, and hands-on approach required to scale consumer platforms across the Americas.ABOUT JUANITA'S FOODSFounded in 1946 in Wilmington, California, Juanita's Foods has been a pioneer in bringing authentic Mexican cuisine to American households. Over the decades, Juanita's has expanded its portfolio to include a wide range of shelf-stable Mexican staples-such as Menudo, Pozole, Hominy, Albondigas, and Nacho Cheese-crafted to deliver the rich, homemade taste of traditional Mexican cooking with modern-day convenience.Juanita's blends tradition with innovation to meet evolving tastes, proudly sharing the flavors of Mexico with families across the U.S. and honoring the communities it serves.

