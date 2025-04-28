Big Upgrades For Small Spaces

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Updating a bathroom, even a small one, requires careful planning to ensure both aesthetic appeal and long-term functionality. To maximize the value of your investment, focus on a design that is timeless and products that offer a blend of beauty, comfort and performance.

"As a designer and renovator, I know firsthand the impact fixtures can have on a home," said Keith Bynum, home renovation expert, designer and HGTV star. "American Standard has been my go-to for renovation projects because their products are built to last, beautiful and timeless. The brand's approach aligns with my own – creating stylish, convenient spaces with high-quality products that cater to real-life needs and improve the way we live."

Discover these expert tips for selecting the perfect products for your bathroom upgrade from American Standard, a trusted leader in bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures that is celebrating 150 years of designing innovative products that are truly "built for life."

Sinks

Your sink should not only enhance the visual appeal of your bathroom but also meet your practical, everyday needs. Striking the right balance between aesthetics and practicality is essential when choosing the perfect sink for your space. If you've never shopped for a sink before, you may not realize how many styles there are to choose from.

An undermount sink sits with its edge below the level of the countertop, creating a seamless surface that makes it easier to clean while hiding from view. A drop-in sink is placed into an opening with the rim creating a lip that forms a barrier between your sink and counter. A vessel sink resembles a standalone basin, often used as a decorative and contemporary alternative to traditional sinks in powder rooms. The sleek and clean design of a pedestal sink makes it a perfect solution for smaller spaces, although additional storage may be needed.

Once you decide on the sink, you'll also need to determine what furniture to pair with it. Some popular options to complete the look and enhance usability include a console, vanity top, floating vanity or washstand.

Toilets

When considering a toilet, performance is essential. It should meet your everyday needs, operate efficiently and provide additional features that make daily maintenance easier.

You'll find most toilets on the market fall into one of three categories: one-piece, two-piece or smart. One-piece toilets have a seamless design, with the tank and bowl fused together for a look that is sleek and easier to clean. Two-piece toilets consist of a separate tank and bowl, making them a popular choice for easy installation and maintenance. Smart toilets offer advanced features like bidet functions, automatic flushing, self-cleaning capabilities and customizable settings designed to enhance user comfort, hygiene and convenience.

Another important consideration is your toilet's shape and height. Elongated bowls provide added comfort while round bowls are a space-saving solution for smaller bathrooms. When it comes to height, standard toilets are suitable for most people, but higher toilets allow for easier standing and sitting accessibility.

An option like American Standard's line of Champion toilets, engineered to never clog and powerful enough to flush a bucket of golf balls in a single flush, provide cleaner, more efficient flushes so nothing disrupts your daily routine. These DIY-friendly, low-flow toilets use just 1.28 gallons per flush to conserve water. They also feature PowerWash rim technology, which scrubs the bowl with every flush, and unique EverClean Antimicrobial Surface protection to guard against mold, mildew and odor- and stain-causing bacteria.

Faucets

Bathroom faucets come in a variety of styles and configurations to suit any design preference. Durable finishes resist tarnishing and scratches, keeping your faucet looking new for years to come. Many models also feature ceramic disc valves for silky-smooth handle operation and water-saving technology to help conserve resources and lower water bills.

A variety of bathroom faucet configurations can meet your bathroom design needs. Designed for sinks with a single-hole or four-inch escutcheon, the monoblock faucet provides easy use with a single-handle design for controlling water volume and temperature. Sinks with three faucet holes spaced four inches apart pair well with a centerset design, providing a compact and space-efficient solution ideal for undermount bathroom sink installations.

If your sink holes are spaced 8-16 inches apart, a widespread design will coordinate well with undermount and vessel style sinks that feature a deck, offering both style and practicality. The vessel faucet is designed for above-counter or vessel sinks, delivering a sleek, contemporary aesthetic that enhances modern bathrooms.

Bathtubs

Whether used for daily hygiene or as a relaxing retreat, the bathtub is a focal point of bathroom design. From classic alcove and elegant freestanding tubs to convenient walk-in options, each type caters to different needs and aesthetics. The secret is determining how you'll use the tub so you can maximize the features and functionality while complementing your overall design.

You can expect to find a range of features, including ADA compliance for enhanced accessibility, deep soak capabilities for a luxurious bathing experience and slip-resistant surfaces for added safety.

The trim and faucets also play a crucial role in your tub's overall look and performance. For families, one practical choice is the Aspirations Waterfall Tub Spout from American Standard, which is designed with rounded edges for kid-friendly safety while creating a soothing, spa-like cascade. It also conveniently doubles as a storage shelf or leg rest for shaving.

