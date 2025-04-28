Louisiana Rural Carriers Release Open Letter Urging Speaker Johnson And Congressional Reps To Oppose USPS Privatization

Rural carriers rally in Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, April 27.

Rural letter carrier Candace Priest holds up a sign at the Protect U.S. Postal Service demonstration in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana Rural Carriers gather for an informational demonstration in Baton Rouge, LA on April 27.

Informational Demonstration in Baton Rouge Part of Growing Movement to Hold Elected Officials Accountable and Defend Rural Jobs and Communities

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Sunday, April 27, 2025, rural letter carriers from Louisiana released an open letter to Speaker Mike Johnson, Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy, and the entire Louisiana congressional delegation, calling on them to oppose efforts to privatize the United States Postal Service (USPS). The letter urges lawmakers to cosponsor House Resolution 70 and Senate Resolution 147 -bipartisan measures affirming that the Postal Service must remain a public institution, free from privatization schemes that would dismantle service and eliminate good union jobs.

The letter's release coincided with an informational demonstration outside a Baton Rouge post office at Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard, where carriers engaged the public on what's at stake. If privatization moves forward, rural communities will bear the brunt-facing higher costs, reduced service, and lost jobs. Carriers distributed flyers, gathered petition signatures, and encouraged residents to demand action from their elected officials.

“This isn't a hypothetical. Privatization is at our doorstep,” said Tameka Brown, a rural letter carrier from Baton Rouge.“If it happens, rural families, seniors, and veterans will pay the price. We're calling on every Louisiana elected official to stand up before it's too late.”

Only Rep. Troy Carter has signed onto the House resolution so far, leaving the rest of Louisiana's delegation-including Speaker Johnson and Senators Kennedy and Cassidy-without a public stance against privatization.

“Momentum is growing in Congress, but every member of Louisiana's delegation has a role to play,” said Don Maston, President of the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association.“Louisiana's leaders face a clear choice-stand with rural communities and postal workers, or let Wall Street dismantle the Postal Service for profit.”

These actions follow a series of alarming developments that signal real threats to the Postal Service's future. A Wells Fargo memo outlined a privatization scheme that would sell off the Postal Service's most profitable operations, raise prices by up to 140%, and slash union jobs-threatening the lifeline that millions of Americans rely on. Meanwhile, it is reported that President Trump intends to move the Postal Service under the control of the Commerce Department, stripping it of its independence and opening the door to privatization. These threats come as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced his resignation, creating a leadership vacuum at a pivotal moment for the USPS.

The open letter and demonstration are part of a growing national campaign to protect the Postal Service, defend rural jobs, and safeguard the communities that depend on affordable, reliable mail service. Rural letter carriers urged residents to learn more and sign a petition at ProtectPostalService.

The NRLCA, established in 1903, represents 130,000 rural letter carriers who serve over 51 million residential mailboxes. Rural carriers serve as a“Post Office on Wheels”, providing critical mail services to communities across the U.S. and ensuring that even the most remote areas stay connected to the rest of the nation.

