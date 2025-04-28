Oasis Foundation Hosts Turkmen Food & Cultural Festival A Grand Celebration Of Diversity, Flavor, And Community Spirit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LAKE FOREST PARK, WA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Oasis Foundation is excited to announce the upcoming Turkmen Food & Cultural Festival, taking place on May 18, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Shoreline Community College, PUB 9000 Building, located at 16101 Greenwood Avenue North, Shoreline, WA 98133.This free admission festival promises a vibrant celebration of Turkmen and Central Asian heritage through traditional foods, music, crafts, and performances - while also serving as a fundraising event to support Oasis Foundation's community programs. Funds will be raised through food sales, donations, and generous sponsorships from local businesses and organizations.With more than 1,500 attendees expected and RSVPs pouring in from diverse communities - including Uzbek, Kazak, Kyrgyz, Turkish, Turkmen, Ukrainian, Russian, American, Afghan, Iranian, and many more - the festival is set to be one of the most exciting family-friendly cultural events in the Seattle area this spring.Festivalgoers will embark on a culinary adventure featuring beloved dishes such as pilaf (plov), handmade dumplings (manty), savory kebabs, sweets, and more. Alongside the feast, attendees will enjoy live traditional music, dance performances, cultural exhibits, and hands-on activities, creating an unforgettable experience for guests of all ages."This event is a celebration of unity, culture, and giving back to the community. Every plate of food and every sponsorship will directly support the Oasis Foundation's mission of promoting education, cultural understanding, and community development," said Oasis Foundation Outreach Coordinator Tirkish Gurban. "We invite everyone to join us for a day of flavor, tradition, and connection."Event Highlights:.Authentic Turkmen and Central Asian Cuisine.Traditional Folk Music and Dance Performances.Handmade Crafts and Cultural Exhibits.Family-Friendly Activities and Cultural Storytelling.Community Fundraising Through Food Sales and Sponsorships.Free Admission – Everyone is Welcome!As one of the most anticipated cultural festivals in Shoreline, WA, this event is perfect for families, food enthusiasts, cultural explorers, and community members looking for things to do in Seattle and free family events in Shoreline. Every bite, every sponsorship, and every attendee will contribute to a larger cause - strengthening community programs and cultural initiatives across the region.Why You Should Attend:If you're searching for Seattle cultural festivals 2025, Central Asian food festivals near me, or family-friendly events in Shoreline, WA, this festival is a must-visit. Experience delicious food, rich traditions, lively performances, and a meaningful cause - all in one day!Location:Shoreline Community College, PUB 9000 Building16101 Greenwood Avenue North, Shoreline, WA 98133Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025Time: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PMAdmission: FREEHow to RSVP:Please RSVP online to help organizers plan an enjoyable experience for all guests. Visit oasiswa to RSVP today!About Oasis Foundation:Oasis Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Seattle dedicated to promoting cultural diversity, education, and community engagement. By organizing multicultural events, educational initiatives, and community programs, Oasis Foundation builds bridges between people of all backgrounds and strengthens the fabric of our society.Join us on May 18 for a delicious and meaningful day celebrating unity, culture, and community support at the Turkmen Food & Cultural Festival!For press inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or more information about the event, please contact:Email: ...Website:

Tirkish Gurban

OASIS FOUNDATION

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.