Itaú Unibanco Holding's 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F Filed With The SEC And The CVM


2025-04-28 06:31:07
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SÃO PAULO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (the "Company") announces to the market that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The 2024 Form 20-F is available in English at the SEC's website ( ), on the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission's website (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, the CVM) ( ) and on the Company's Investor Relations website ( ).

Lastly, shareholders who wish to do so may receive hard copies of the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, free of charge, by requesting a copy to the Investor Relations team at [email protected] , providing your contact details and full address.

São Paulo (SP), April 28, 2025.
Gustavo Lopes Rodrigues
 Investor Relations Officer

Contact: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
Phone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

