Itaú Unibanco Holding's 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F Filed With The SEC And The CVM

Itaú Unibanco Holding's 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F Filed With The SEC And The CVM
SÃO PAULO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (the "Company") announces to the market that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
The 2024 Form 20-F is available in English at the SEC's website ( ), on the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission's website (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, the CVM) ( ) and on the Company's Investor Relations website ( ).
Lastly, shareholders who wish to do so may receive hard copies of the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, free of charge, by requesting a copy to the Investor Relations team at [email protected] , providing your contact details and full address.
São Paulo (SP), April 28, 2025.
Gustavo Lopes Rodrigues
Investor Relations Officer
Contact: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
Phone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment