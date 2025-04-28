Good Dog Gala Offers Therapy Dog Love Sessions, Jazz, Fine Dining
A Unique Party for Canine and Human Guests Celebrating the Dogs Who Help Save Our Lives!
NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Support the vital work of therapy dogs at the annual Good Dog Gala, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Edison Ballroom, 240 West 47th St., Manhattan, 6:30 - 10:00 p.m.
The festive-attire gala is The Good Dog Foundation's big fundraiser of the year. It supports doubling the number of canine-human teams that can be trained and deployed. Good Dog's current 330 highly trained volunteer teams are struggling to meet demand as anxiety / depression soars in the wake of today's social, political, economic and health challenges.
Good Dog therapy dog visits bring instant joy, stress-relief and emotional healing to over 100,000 children and adults annually in hospitals, schools, nursing homes, libraries and workplaces throughout the NY Metro Tri-State region.
Besides helping to support the emotional wellbeing of our community, The Good Dog Gala is a good party! This year, it features:
40 therapy dogs and their human handlers mingling with guests
Private therapy dog "love sessions" for gala-goers, which can be booked during cocktail hour
Premiere screening of a short documentary: Dogs Who Save The World
Juilliard Jazz Trio, Silent Auction, Cocktails
Chef-prepared dinner and desserts
Live auction plus Annual Healing Awards for three special partner facilities and therapy dog teams
For press contact and more information: [email protected]
For tickets, tables, and to make donations: href="" rel="nofollow" givesmar
To apply for training as a Certified Therapy Dog team: The G ood D og F oundation/volunteer-certification/
The Good Dog Foundation is globally recognized as the world leader for best practices and trustworthiness in the field of Animal Assisted Therapy. We have 250 partner facilities, including the world's great teaching, science and research institutions as well as schools, nursing homes, and libraries. More recently, we expanded our mission to provide workforce wellness visits for dozens of New York's premier businesses, where easy-to-arrange therapy dog visits offer an immediate uplift for post-pandemic stress, mental health, and morale as well as creative and productive output.
