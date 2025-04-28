Paypal Casinos In Canada: Robocat Latest Online Casino For Paypal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RoboCat Casino Becomes Canada's Top PayPal Casino, Offering Instant Deposits, Fast Withdrawals, and Over 12,000 Games

New York, April 28, 2025





It's official...PayPal has finally arrived at RoboCat! Here at ​RoboCat Casino, we've quickly managed to make it up to the top of Canada's online gambling scene, despite only launching late last year.

With our huge game library, world-class features, and commitment to offering the best user experience, we're there for casual players and seasoned gamblers - and we've just got even better thanks to our addition of PayPal.

Although PayPal's availability in the Canadian online casino scene may still be limited, we've joined the list of a few offering this popular eWallet. PayPal's name is synonymous with quality, safety, security, and trustworthiness-our core values.

When signing up and depositing here at RoboCat Casino, Canadian players will have a highly flexible and incredibly secure banking experience, which we know is essential for any top-rated online casino. Our inclusion of PayPal makes us stand out from other top Canadian casinos, making us the best choice for any Canadian player looking for speed, safety, and simplicity in their online casino transactions.

As you'd expect, we also offer a generous welcome package for new players. Get a 100% deposit match bonus up to $750 CAD, as well as 200 Free Spins and 1 Bonus Crab when you register today.

PayPal is, without doubt, one of the most trusted e-wallets in the world, and the fact that you can now use it here, for deposits and withdrawals, adds a whole new level of convenience. Any deposit you make via PayPal is instant, so you can top up your account and start playing without any delay. Even more appealing is the speed at which PayPal withdrawals are processed-usually within 24 hours, often even faster and much quicker than any other payment option.

But speed isn't everything. PayPal is also known for being one of the safest and most secure payment options. You'll never have to share your bank or card details directly with the casino, adding another protection layer. PayPal also has built-in fraud monitoring and buyer protection systems, so you can make your deposits, play, and withdraw with complete peace of mind.

Follow the steps below to join Robocat Casino today:

Click here to visit the official Robocat Casino website .

Select the casino welcome bonus.

Enter your email address set a secure password.

Fill out the registration form with your details and click 'register'.

As well as PayPal, we also accept a wide range of other banking options, so you can choose what suits you best if you want an alternative to PayPal. These include:

Credit and Debit Cards

Interac

MuchBetter and ecoPayz

Bank Transfers

Paysafecard

The minimum deposit and withdrawal fees here at Robocat can be found below:

Minimum Deposit : CAD $10

Minimum Withdrawal : CAD $20

Maximum Withdrawal : CAD $5,000 per transaction (although it can be higher for VIPs)

Every transaction with us is fully encrypted with bank-level SSL security technology, so your money and personal details are always fully protected. Moreover, we won't charge you any fees for deposits or withdrawals, although some providers (including PayPal) may charge you their own fees.

Whilst the options are plentiful, PayPal is the fastest, most secure, and most user-friendly option, but with all sorts of other methods available, there's something to suit every type of player in Canada.

Once you've made your PayPal deposit, you'll enjoy our vast and diverse game selection, which caters to practically every type of Canadian player. Whether you're a fan of spinning those slot reels, trying out live-action games, or hitting the tables, we have it all.

You can try your luck at over 12,000 titles to enjoy one of the biggest and best online casino libraries available to Canadian players. Our games are powered by some of the most respected gaming providers in the industry, so you can expect the highest-quality graphics, super-smooth gameplay, and consistently fair and random outcomes. With providers like NetEnt, Play'n GO, Microgaming, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Quickspin, Yggdrasil, and Red Tiger, among many others, we offer the perfect mix of quality and quantity.

Signing up and making your PayPal deposit is easy, whether you're playing on desktop or mobile, as our mobile platform has been fully optimized. Hence, you get a smooth and seamless deposit and withdrawal process on the go.

PayPal only works with the most trusted and reputable online casinos - and that's exactly what we are. Operated by Liernin Enterprises LTD, we're licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). We also use the most advanced security measures, including SSL encryption, so you can deposit, play, and withdraw in complete safety.

While PayPal's presence in Canadian online casinos may be limited, we've just signed up for it... and can't wait for you to try it out. Our first-class payment options - including PayPal, our huge game selection, and many innovative features, like RoboSlot - are exactly why we're considered the best online casinos in Canada.

As the best PayPal Casino in Canada, our customer support team is readily available to help as and when needed. Direct contact details can be found below:



Live Chat: Email: ...

