From Family Court To Felony: Criminal Attorney David Bigney Warns Of The Hidden Criminal Risks In Custody Battles

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a compelling episode of The Family Court Podcast, criminal defense attorney David Bigney, founder of Bigney Law Firm , sheds light on how civil family court disputes can unexpectedly escalate into criminal charges. Hosted by Moustapha Kebe, the discussion delves into the complexities of domestic violence allegations, child abuse claims, and fraud within family court proceedings.​Bigney, who practices in both Florida and Washington, D.C., emphasizes the ease with which individuals can find themselves facing criminal charges amidst family court battles. "It's so easy to become a felon when trying to protect your kids," he cautions. He highlights scenarios where actions taken in the heat of custody disputes-such as violating court orders or responding to false accusations-can lead to serious legal consequences.​The conversation underscores the importance of early legal intervention. Bigney advises, "If you're facing false accusations in family court, pay attention!" He stresses that consulting a criminal defense attorney promptly can be crucial in navigating the intersection of civil and criminal law, especially when allegations of domestic violence or child abuse are involved.​This episode serves as a stark reminder of the potential legal pitfalls in family court proceedings and the necessity of informed legal guidance. Listeners can access the full interview on The Family Court Podcast via Apple Podcasts , Spotify , and other major platforms.​Bigney Law Firm(407) 425-6068

Why Protecting Your Children Can Land You in Prison

