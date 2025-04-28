Diocese Of Orange, OLLV Foundation To Release Our Lady Of La Vang Documentary

OLLV Logo

The landmark feature-length film explores Christ Cathedral's La Vang shrine, Marian Gardens, and the 1798 apparition's global impact.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange and OLLV Foundation are pleased to present "Our Lady at the Center," a new documentary about the Our Lady of La Vang apparition in Vietnam and the landmark shrine made in Our Lady's honor at Christ Cathedral.

The feature-length film - a community-wide effort more than two years in the making - was shot in four countries, four languages and features dozens of testimonies. It teaches about Our Lady of La Vang's story from 1798 in the remote jungles of Vietnam and, how in the centuries since, she has become an icon revered and beloved the world over.

Interspersed with that story is the equally compelling saga of how Christ Cathedral's Our Lady of La Vang Shrine came to fruition. From challenges in finding enough marble for the 18-foot Virgin Mary statue to hosting 8,000 people for the shrine's dedication, the film explores an idea that started as the dream of a bishop and became a focal point of a diasporic community. In addition, viewers will discover the shrine's Marian Gardens, a unique walk-through experience that is the only one of its kind in the United States.

"Our Lady at the Center" promises to be a moving exploration of a fascinating Marian apparition. The film premieres on May 11 at the Freed Theater on the Christ Cathedral campus in Garden Grove and May 17 at the Saigon Grand Center in Fountain Valley. Tickets, trailers and more are available at OurLadyAtTheCenter. Future screenings locally and around the country are being planned. Visit the website for available updates.

Media are invited to cover the May 11 and May 17 premieres of the film in Orange County. Email Bradley Zint at [email protected] for press credentials.

Silicon Valley veteran Elysabeth Nguyen, CEO of the OLLV Foundation and former project lead of the cathedral's La Vang shrine, is the executive producer. Scott Q Nguyen, an award-winning filmmaker, serves as producer. Christopher TL Tran -twice recognized as a top videographer by the Catholic Media Association - is the director of photography.

"Sometimes we get called to do something and we say yes, despite not knowing where it will lead us," Elysabeth Nguyen said. "As the project lead of the La Vang shrine and now producer for this film, that has certainly happened to me. But every day, I trust in Our Lady and God, and I certainly feel these endeavors serve as a lasting testament to my faith. I am deeply thankful to all who have made this film happen, with special gratitude to Bishop Kevin Vann, shepherd of our diocese."

"Our Lady at the Center" was written and directed by Bradley Zint, the assistant director of communications at the Diocese of Orange and a former award-winning journalist.

"It has been my joy and honor to help guide this remarkable story about Our Lady of La Vang and Christ Cathedral," said Zint. "It has been a rewarding journey looking the diocese archives, meeting new people and hearing their testimonies. 'Our Lady at the Center' showcases remarkable narratives of joy, healing, miracles and hope - especially fitting as the Catholic Church celebrates its Jubilee Year. My own hope is that all who watch this film, from the Catholic faithful to those interested in the Diocese of Orange and church history, will be inspired."

"Our Lady at the Center" is the third documentary in recent years to come from creative teams tied to the Diocese of Orange. The first, "Hazel is Back: Restoring an Icon," also written and directed by Zint, was released in 2022. "Hazel is Back" explores the complicated restoration of Christ Cathedral's iconic 17,000-pipe Hazel Wright Organ. It is being distributed on Blu-ray by the Gothic Catalog and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime and YouTube.

The second was in 2024, when the Diocese co-sponsored "Jesus Thirsts: The Miracle of the Eucharist," made in conjunction with Wahl St. Productions, Castletown Media and Spirit Filled Hearts Ministry. The record-breaking box office hit explores the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist and was recently nominated for a Gabriel Award from the Catholic Media Association. The film, which played in theaters nationwide, is now available on major streaming platforms (Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube and VUDU/Fandango at Home) as well as DVD.

About the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange

With 1.3 million Catholics, 58 parishes, five Catholic centers and 36 schools, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange is one of the largest and most diverse faith communities in the United States. The Diocese empowers Catholics across Orange County to have an active life of faith that is integrated and woven into the fabric of their daily lives through the community and sacramental life of the Church. Under the leadership of Bishop Kevin Vann, the Diocese works to establish and support dynamic, vibrant parishes and schools welcoming all to live the Gospel with faith, joy, charity and unity. Christ Cathedral, the spiritual home of the Bishop of Orange, was dedicated in July 2019. Learn more about the Diocese of Orange at

About the OLLV Foundation

The OLLV Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization that was founded in October of 2022 and takes its name from the Our Lady of La Vang Shrine, a testament to the 1798 Vietnamese Marian apparition. The foundation is headed by its chief executive Dr. Elysabeth Nguyen, a Christ Cathedral parishioner, longtime Diocese committee member, Silicon Valley veteran, a social entrepreneur who's well-connected in the Vietnamese-American community. She managed the fundraising and the architectural strategies for the Our Lady of La Vang Shrine since its inception, a project that culminated on July 17, 2021, with 8,000 people attending its Solemn Blessing Day.

