WTT Press Conference Introduces New Concept For Competitive Trading's Future

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Trading Tournament (WTT) officially launched with a press conference and networking event at Sol 40 @ The Met, introducing an innovative concept that gamifies financial trading through an esports-inspired tournament structure.









WTT's Vision for a Connected Trading Ecosystem

The evening began with an engaging welcome speech by Mr. Arthur, CEO of WTT, who shared the vision behind WTT: a platform designed to democratize access to trading and reimagine it as a community-driven sport.“We believe trading is more than numbers and screens. It's strategy, discipline, and skill. Now, it's a tournament anyone can join,” said Mr. Arthur.

A panel discussion followed, featuring industry leaders from the financial and fintech sectors:



Mr. Ariff Bunaya, Head of Official Channel (SEA Region), WikiFX

Mr. Wags Ng, CEO, The Firm Capital Mr. Zamrim Bin Arifin, Regional Partner, AIMS Group











Business Background with WTT

The panel explored trends in financial gamification, the evolving mindset of traders, and the need for innovation in empowering both retail and professional traders. Their support further emphasized the potential of WTT to shape the future of competitive trading.

WTT's mission is to become the world's most influential trading ecosystem, offering transparent challenges, real rewards, and opportunities for continuous development. The platform aims to inspire and support a global trading community through fair competition and educational resources.

The event also highlighted strategic collaborations with WikiFX, The Firm Capital, and AIMS Group, which will help scale WTT's visibility across Asia and beyond.

Following the press conference, a networking event provided attendees with an opportunity to connect over refreshments, music, and lively discussions. Three lucky draw winners received exclusive entries to the WTT main tournament.

Supported by key partners WikiFX, The Firm Capital, and AIMS Group, the World Trading Tournament is poised to reshape the competitive trading landscape. As witnessed at the event, this marks just the beginning of a new era in trading. Further announcements will follow.

