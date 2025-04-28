The WAY Leadership Launches New Leadership Development And Coaching Platform For Emerging And Evolving Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Way Leadership Launches to Transform How Emerging Leaders Show Up and Serve, Founded by Vernessa Cole

Dallas, TX, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WAY Leadership, a new leadership development and coaching platform founded by Certified Life Coach and Motivational Speaker Vernessa Cole, officially launched today. The platform is designed to equip emerging and evolving leaders with the tools, clarity, and frameworks needed to lead authentically, sustainably, and with a heart for service.

"I knew I wasn't the only one suffering in silence," Vernessa reflects. "I heard the concerns. I saw the breakdown. But I believed I could be part of the solution."

Rooted in the principle from Matthew 20:28-“to serve and not be served”-Vernessa created The WAY Leadership to empower leaders with a higher calling: leading through service, with compassion at the core. Drawing from her extensive background in both ministry and corporate leadership, where she held roles others applied for-and even pioneered new ones-Vernessa understands that leadership is about impact , not titles.

Through her signature DECIDE framework and her transformative new virtual series, Power of One , Vernessa equips emerging and evolving leaders to build influence through small, intentional steps. Her approach isn't just motivational-it's actionable, giving clients the tools, clarity, and support they need to lead authentically and sustainably.

"My heart is with emerging leaders," she explains. "But leadership isn't about an age bracket or a title-it's about the legacy you build through consistent, heart-centered action."

And her impact is already evident. One client, once uncertain about their leadership potential, now thrives in corporate environments, leads initiatives in ministry, and has even helped launch a nonprofit organization. Stories like these are what fuel Vernessa's mission-and The WAY Leadership's growing momentum.

In a world searching for trustworthy leadership, The WAY Leadership reminds us: Leadership isn't a giant leap. It's a daily decision.

"Do what you want. Do what you must. Do it every day." – Vernessa Cole





Media Contact:



Vernessa Cole

...

469.797.9448

