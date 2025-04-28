A Texas First: Centerpoint Energy Announces Historic Installation Of Weather Station Network To Monitor Severe Weather, Including Hurricanes, Across Greater Houston

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Once completed by June 1, CenterPoint's network of 100 weather stations will provide detailed, real-time weather data from all 12 counties in the company's Greater Houston area electric service territory. This data will enable CenterPoint and local emergency partners to better forecast severe weather; more precisely distribute resources in key areas; take faster action to prepare for and respond to potential impacts to the electric system; and better serve customers before, during and after weather events.

"This is a historic moment for CenterPoint and Texas that will help improve our emergency response as we prepare for the upcoming 2025 hurricane season and beyond," said Matt Lanza, CenterPoint's Meteorology Manager and Emergency Preparedness and Response team member, "Our weather network will provide invaluable situational awareness, in real-time, to help us act quickly, proactively and precisely before weather threatens to impact the electrical system and our customers. Best of all, we will be able to share this vital information with all our emergency partners, state and local governments, and the public, so that everyone across our communities can be better prepared."

Important weather station facts and locations

Over 100 weather monitoring stations will be installed over the next month, before the Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1. The weather monitoring stations will be installed in strategic locations on existing electrical infrastructure across CenterPoint's 12-county Greater Houston area electric service territory. The devices will take measurements every 2-5 minutes, including humidity levels, wind speed, temperature and rainfall.

GHRI update: Actions taken to prepare for hurricane season

CenterPoint's weather monitoring network is the latest in a series of historic actions taken as part of the GHRI, designed to prepare for severe weather and create the most resilient coastal grid in the country. By June 1, the company will also have completed additional resiliency actions including:



Installing 25,000 stronger, more storm-resilient poles built to withstand extreme winds;

Installing 4,850 automated reliability devices capable of self-healing, potentially reducing the impact of outages and improve restoration times;

Clearing high-risk vegetation near 4,000 miles of power lines to reduce storm-related outages; and Undergrounding 400 miles of power lines to improve overall resiliency.

Once completed, the array of critical actions will improve overall grid resiliency and reliability and is projected to reduce outages for customers by more than 125 million minutes annually. To learn more about the GHRI and track CenterPoint's progress, visit CenterPointEnergy/TakingAction .

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP ) is a multi-state electric and natural gas delivery company serving approximately 7 million metered customers across Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston and is the only Texas-domiciled investor-owned utility. As of March 31, 2024, the company had approximately $44 billion in assets. With approximately 8,300 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been serving customers for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy .

