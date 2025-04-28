Associa Appoints John Reichart As Regional Vice President For The Northeast Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Texas, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa , the community management industry's largest company, proudly announces the appointment of John Reichart as Regional Vice President for its Northeast region. In this role, Reichart will oversee operations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New York state.

Reichart brings more than 24 years of leadership experience in real estate and community association management, along with a strong background in public service and legislative advocacy. His career includes executive roles at top-tier property management firms, including Towne & Country Management and FirstService Residential, where he led operations for high-rise communities across New Jersey. He also spent over a decade at Silverman, a Jersey City-based real estate development firm, serving as Director of Operations and Broker of Record.

Beyond his operational expertise, Reichart has held key roles in local governance and industry advocacy. He served as President of the Historic Downtown Jersey City Special Improvement District and was an elected member and Vice President of the Jersey City Board of Education. He currently serves on the Legislative Committees of both the New Jersey Apartment Association (NJAA) and Community Associations Institute – New Jersey Chapter (CAI-NJ) and is the co-founder and former chair of the Jersey City Apartment Owners Association (JCAOA).

Earlier in his career, he served over two decades in law enforcement, retiring as a Sergeant with the NJ Transit Police. He holds a New Jersey Real Estate Broker's License and remains an active leader in the real estate community.

“I'm proud to join Associa as Regional Vice President for the Northeast,” said Reichart.“This is a great opportunity to work alongside strong leadership across the region, supporting teams, improving operations, and driving performance. Associa's mission to deliver meaningful value and positive impact to every community resonates with me, and I'm grateful for the trust placed in me to help move that mission forward. I'm excited to build on our momentum and contribute to our continued success.”

Associa's Senior Vice President for the Northeast-Central Region, Nancy S. Hastings, CMCA, AMS, PCAM, added:“I am very much looking forward to his leadership in the region. His enthusiasm, care for customer experience, and ability to build dynamic teams will no doubt have a wonderful impact on our team and customers.”

With Reichart's appointment, Associa strengthens its commitment to excellence in service, leadership, and community support across the Northeast region.

