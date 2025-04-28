Projectdiscovery Named Most Innovative Startup At RSACTM 2025 Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Celebrating its 20year, the RSACTM Innovation Sandbox (ISB) contest is the leading platform for startups to showcase groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to transform the cybersecurity industry. RSACTM Conference announced a new investment program where each of the Top 10 Finalists were awarded a $5M investment to aid their drive of cybersecurity innovation. Submissions for the RSACTM Innovation Sandbox contest in 2025 saw an increase of more than 40% from 2024. This year, over 200 cybersecurity startups applied from across the globe which is a testament to the impact that the Innovation Sandbox contest has on the industry.

"Winning the 20th annual RSACTM Innovation Sandbox (ISB) contest is recognition that open source is possible in security," said Andy Cao, COO of ProjectDiscovery. "It's a testament to everyone in our community who's contributed to getting us here. It's been a global effort, and we are really proud of everyone involved in getting us to this stage. We are excited to democratize security and make the world a safer place."

The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success as the Top 10 Finalists have collectively celebrated more than 90 acquisitions and received over $16.4 billion* in investments over the last 19 years. There have been several high-profile acquisitions of former ISB finalists in recent years. In November 2024, cybersecurity company Wiz (2021 ISB Finalist) announced the acquisition of Dazz (2023 ISB Finalist) for an estimated $450 million**. In November 2023, Palo Alto Networks announced the acquisition of Talon Cyber Security (2022 ISB winner) for an estimated $625 million**. Most recently, in March 2025, Google announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wiz (2021 ISB Finalist) for $32 billion. Completion of this transaction would mark the largest acquisition of a private, venture-backed U.S. company to date. Other very successful independent companies graduating from the ISB program include: SentinelOne, Imperva, Axonius, and BigID as well as many others.

"Cybersecurity's brightest new companies, solutions, and entrepreneurs were on full display today," said Cecilia Marinier , Vice President, Innovation & Scholars, RSAC. "We applaud and congratulate all our Finalists, including the winner of our Innovation Sandbox contest this year, ProjectDiscovery. RSAC remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting and amplifying innovation, ensuring our community stays ahead of future threats."

For more information regarding RSACTM 2025 Conference, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week from April 28 – May 1, visit our website at .

* numbers according to Crunchbase as of December 31, 2024

** numbers according to PitchBook as of April 8, 2025

About R SAC

As the cybersecurity industry's convening authority, RSAC brings together diverse minds to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas. RSAC provides the world's leading platform for uniting and advancing the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. RSAC is at the cutting edge of cybersecurity innovation and education. The company's flagship event, RSACTM Conference, is the largest and most influential global gathering in cybersecurity. RSAC gives cybersecurity professionals a platform to connect and grow. To learn more, visit .

About R SAC TM Conference

RSACTM Conference is the largest and most influential Conference in the cybersecurity industry. Today, under the expanded RSAC brand, the Conference is central to a larger mission that unites the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE RSAC